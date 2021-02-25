Decatur City Council primary cost 'a lot of money per vote'

Watkins was picking up campaign signs from polling sites when a Herald & Review reporter called, informing him that he advanced to the next round.

"I would like to attribute (the result) to the fact that this is the third time that I have ran," Watkins said. "And secondly, the activity that I have in the community. I'm very involved in our community and I think that that played a role in it as well."

Though making it to the final round, there was a fairly large distance between the top four and fifth- and sixth-place finishers Wetzel and Jenkins.

"Honestly, it's going to come down to safely knocking on doors throughout Decatur," Wetzel said of what it will take to win. "I'm putting together volunteers. I don't know how many doors that we’re going to be able to knock on but, I think that's a great equalizer."

"We are going to continue to work on our ground game, continue to inform populations who typically do not vote by helping to get them to the polls," Jenkins said of his strategy.

Phillips just missed the cut, but described it as "actually kind of a relief," as it will allow him to focus on other things that have come up in his life recently.

