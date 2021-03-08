Decatur City Council, school board candidates to meet in forums this week

Decatur voters will get two opportunities this week to learn more about the six candidates running for city council and an opportunity to hear from the seven candidates running for school board.
The Millikin Heights neighborhood group is sponsoring a city council candidates forum at 7 p.m. Tuesday, via Zoom. The link to the meeting will be available on the website, millikinheights.org beginning at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Topics will include neighborhood revitalization, economic development and leadership style, and each candidate will be given two minutes to answer each question.
On Wednesday, the Herald & Review will hold a virtual forum with the council candidates at 5:30 p.m. The one-hour event will be streamed at herald-review.com.
Questions will come from Herald & Review journalists and readers, as well as the Decatur branch of the NAACP. Those with questions for the candidates can submit them to ccoates@herald-review.com.
There are six candidates running for three seats on the seven-person Decatur City Council. The candidates are Ed Culp, David Horn, Jacob Jenkins, Chuck Kuhle, Marty Watkins and William Wetzel.
On Thursday, the Decatur Trades & Labor Assembly will host a forum for Decatur school board candidates 5 p.m. Thursday, March 11, via Zoom.
All seven candidates, who are running to fill four seats, have been invited to participate. The candidates for the board are Alana Giselle Banks, Kevin Collins-Brown, Ferlaxnes "Lexy" Carson, Jason Dion, Krystal Johnson, Al Scheider, and Jayjuan Young.
The event is open to the public. Register at https://fb.me/e/2bTGNGk2t.