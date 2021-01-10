Decatur City Council to consider gutting COVID ordinances on bars, restaurants

DECATUR — Worries about the damage being done to local restaurants and bars could be on the verge of prompting the city of Decatur to rescind or radically alter its ordinances backing enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions ordered by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
City council members had pushed for such an item to be on Monday night’s council agenda. And that meeting comes on the eve of a significant meeting of the Macon County Board’s Environment, Education, Health and Wellness committee on Tuesday. The agenda for that meeting will look at whether the county’s health department has been too tough on enforcing restrictions designed to stop the spread of the virus.
The special council meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. in the Decatur Civic Center Theater.
Deputy Decatur City Manager Jon Kindseth said there had been no “formal” discussions between the city and the county on the subject of easing COVID-19 rules. “But I believe we both pay attention to what each other is working on,” he added.
Kindseth said the city is taking a new look at COVID-related ordinances in direct response to concerns expressed by council members at their previous meeting. And the subject has been given added impetus with the decision by neighboring Sangamon County to already pull the trigger and allow its bars and restaurants to welcome in customers, albeit with some restrictions still in place.
“Some of our city council members made it clear they wanted to basically reopen (bars and restaurants), even though the current guidelines from the governor under his executive order don’t allow that,” added Kindseth.
“And so, essentially, the city council will discuss and could potentially act on rescinding the two ordinances adopted back in August that said you (businesses) need to comply with the guidelines from the state.”
How far council members will want to go in reshaping the ordinances will be up to them to decide. But one suggested draft of deletions offered by City Manager Scot Wrighton goes all the way up to killing the restrictive ordinances, and their financial penalties, altogether for bars and restaurants.
Asked if that would put the city on a collision course with the governor and trigger possible legal consequences, Kindseth, speaking Sunday, said the city would be looking to tread a careful line between removing penalties without being seen in any way to sanction what businesses may choose to do with their new freedom, should it be granted to them.
“We just want to make sure the health department isn’t overstepping their bounds or that they’re in conjunction with what they are supposed to be doing,” Macon County Board Chairman Kevin Greenfield said.