Decatur City Council to consider gutting COVID ordinances on bars, restaurants

DECATUR — Worries about the damage being done to local restaurants and bars could be on the verge of prompting the city of Decatur to rescind or radically alter its ordinances backing enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions ordered by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

City council members had pushed for such an item to be on Monday night’s council agenda. And that meeting comes on the eve of a significant meeting of the Macon County Board’s Environment, Education, Health and Wellness committee on Tuesday. The agenda for that meeting will look at whether the county’s health department has been too tough on enforcing restrictions designed to stop the spread of the virus.

The special council meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. in the Decatur Civic Center Theater.

Deputy Decatur City Manager Jon Kindseth said there had been no “formal” discussions between the city and the county on the subject of easing COVID-19 rules. “But I believe we both pay attention to what each other is working on,” he added.