Decatur City Council to consider increasing building fees, seeking U.S. 51 improvement plan

“The Transfer House is structurally sound as it sits and is it not in danger of collapsing,” Wrighton said. “This agreement just makes it so that the bureau can assist with fixing the interior so that it is usable.”

Council members will also vote on hiring Springfield architecture firm Massie Massie & Associates to develop a conceptual plan for improvements to U.S. 51 between Eldorado Street and Pershing Road.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is planning to resurface the highway in the next two to three years. Wrighton said the city has for some time been in negotiations with the department about the scope of the project.

"We told them no, we need more than that because this is a main corridor that goes through the city that we want to revitalize with more lighting, new sidewalks, improved pedestrian crossing," Wrighton said, "and they eventually said 'come back with a conceptual plan,' which is what Massie Massie could do."

The firm would help in creating a base map, evaluating and identifying conditions or areas of concern, developing preliminary concept improvement plans for review with the city and public and meeting with the community to review the concepts and gather input among other duties.

The agreement for services would be $25,500.