Decatur City Council to consider increasing deployment of license plate cameras from 60 to 100

DECATUR — Credited with helping police in “numerous investigations ranging from thefts to homicides,” more license plate reader cameras may soon be deployed to the streets of Decatur.

The Decatur City Council will consider a proposal that would increase the amount of license plate-reader cameras supplied by Altanta-based Flock Safety from 60 to 100.

It would amend the existing three-year, $465,000 agreement with Flock that the council approved in March 2021. It would place the city on the hook for an additional $112,000 in the current fiscal year and $100,000 in 2023.

Last year’s tab was picked up by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation and the city’s DUI account while the cost for the remainder of the agreement will be covered by a portion of the city’s $34 million American Rescue Plan allocation.

Though the current agreement is only through 2023, the city council has earmarked ARP funds for license plate reader cameras through 2026, suggesting that the unblinking eyes of surveillance cameras will be a long-term presence in certain parts of Decatur.

Despite privacy concerns expressed by some residents in neighborhoods where the cameras have been deployed, Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel credited the system with aiding in several investigations last year.

Flock is expanding rapidly, now having a presence in more than 1,500 cities across the country. Months after Decatur approved leasing the surveillance cameras, cities like Peoria and Springfield followed suit. Bloomington is currently debating whether to deploy the technology.

If a vehicle associated with a crime in Decatur is picked up on a Flock camera elsewhere around the country, Decatur police will get an alert.

“This only enhances the effectiveness of the tool as some crimes are committed by individuals from outside of DPD jurisdiction,” Brandel wrote in a memo to Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and city council members.

The council is also expected to consider whether to issue up to $26.1 million in bonds to help fund various water and sewer projects.

Though the city has spent between $5 million and $7 million annually on new water and sewer capital projects in recent years, the systems’ needs “require a larger and longer sustained investment if we hope to make our water and sewer systems not just up-to-date, but an economic development ‘draw’ for the area,” city manager Scot Wrighton wrote in a memo to council.

Wrighton said that the city expects to fund nearly $100 million worth in water and sewer capital projects through 2026. Besides funds through bonds, about $15 million will come from federal ARP funds and about $20 million through water and sewer fund reserves.

Another $18 million could come through revolving loan funds from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and $16 million through state and federal grants.

Though projects are expected to be spaced out over several years, Wrighton has recommended bonding for the funds now as interest rates are expected to rise in the near future.

The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in their regular chambers on the third floor of the Decatur Civic Center. The meeting was moved from Monday on account of the President’s Day holiday.

