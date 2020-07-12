Decatur City Council to discuss changes to minority business ordinance, COVID-19 relief

Local governments across the nation are taking steps toward restructuring policies and finances as an attempt to create a more inclusive environment.

The push toward inclusivity has been greater in recent months because of the Black Lives Matter movement, which has been at the forefront of national conversation following the death of George Floyd. In May, Floyd, an unarmed Black man, died while in Minneapolis police custody, sparking protests and marches across the U.S.

Decatur officials have said they would be open to restructuring police department funding and evaluating current policies and practices throughout various city departments.

"Currently, the Decatur MBE program is not so much an incentive system as it is a set of enforceable goals for inclusion of minority contractors and employees in city-funded construction projects," said Wrighton in a council memo. "The city’s MBE program has been an important first step toward bringing more minorities into the workforce and helping them achieve economic independence."

An addendum to be discussed during the study session would broaden the ordinance so that it includes enterprises owned by women and minorities, local enterprises, small and start-up enterprises and enterprises owned by people with disabilities.