Decatur City Council to discuss changes to minority business ordinance, COVID-19 relief

DECATUR — Council members on Monday will brainstorm various options for distributing federal funds meant to be used for relief due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Decatur is one of several cities receiving a portion of $4.85 million in Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development (HUD) Block Grants announced by U.S. Reps. Rodney Davis and Darin LaHood in March.
City Manager Scot Wrighton, in a memo to the council, wrote the city would have to decide how its grant for $834,287 would be allocated. The grant is in addition to block grant funds the city already received this year. Decatur typically sees about $1.8 million annually in community development block grant and Home Investment Partnerships program funds.
The council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the Decatur Civic Center. The council also will discuss an ordinance outlining assistance for minority business enterprises. Those wishing to submit public comment can do so prior to the meeting via an email to City Clerk Kim Althoff.
In February, officials announced the city would receive $1.4 million in block grant funding and an additional $430,000 through the HOME Investment Partnerships program. That money is used for economic development and housing assistance for low- to moderate-income residents.
Wrighton added that city staff recently met with local nonprofit groups and community assistance agencies. He specifically mentioned that Dove, United Way, Decatur Township and Salvation Army officials expressed the greatest need for rental and mortgage payment assistance and utility assistance to those who have been delinquent on those bills due to COVID-19. He cited that those agencies expressed concern over an increase in homelessness as a result of economic loss brought on by the pandemic.
A memo in Monday's council packet outlines what the CDBG funds could be used for:
- Rental and mortgage payment assistance to those who have suffered employment dislocation due directly to COVID-19 (provided to agencies already engaged in this assistance to augment their resources, as adjusted for HUD requirements).
- Utility assistance to those who cannot pay their delinquent bills due to employment dislocation directly caused by COVID or related economic disruption.
- Job training and on-the-job mentoring targeting at-risk youth and others who may have more difficulty accessing the work force as a direct result of COVID-19.
- Partially fund the city’s new small and start-up business assistance costs.
- Direct loan assistance (with a portion to be forgivable) to small businesses (under 50 employees) that submit plans for their economic recovery that can be monitored by the city’s new small business assistance office.
- Conversion of 100% of CHDO funds to housing rehabilitation for use in fixing up existing structures of eligible low and moderate income homeowners.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced in June that a new state program set to start in August would give assistance to those who are behind on rent.
Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said it will be difficult to determine the full financial impact of coronavirus, but council members will need to move forward with figuring out how to distribute the grant money.
"We don't want to duplicate efforts that are already there but there will be a lot to look at," said Moore Wolfe. "We really need to make sure we are supporting our small businesses."
Regarding the discussion on assistance for minority business enterprises, Wrighton wrote in a memo that the current ordinance, along with city efforts, have tried "to eliminate numerous forms of direct and indirect discrimination by enacting anti-discrimination laws, funding programs to assist historic victims of discrimination, and by creating mechanisms for people who believe they have experienced discrimination to seek and obtain redress."
The ordinance council members will evaluate on Monday is in Chapter 28 of the city code under "Unlawful Discrimination." Moore Wolfe said the policy is reviewed almost every year, but this year they are looking to add potential incentives for minority businesses.
Local governments across the nation are taking steps toward restructuring policies and finances as an attempt to create a more inclusive environment.
The push toward inclusivity has been greater in recent months because of the Black Lives Matter movement, which has been at the forefront of national conversation following the death of George Floyd. In May, Floyd, an unarmed Black man, died while in Minneapolis police custody, sparking protests and marches across the U.S.
Decatur officials have said they would be open to restructuring police department funding and evaluating current policies and practices throughout various city departments.
"Currently, the Decatur MBE program is not so much an incentive system as it is a set of enforceable goals for inclusion of minority contractors and employees in city-funded construction projects," said Wrighton in a council memo. "The city’s MBE program has been an important first step toward bringing more minorities into the workforce and helping them achieve economic independence."
An addendum to be discussed during the study session would broaden the ordinance so that it includes enterprises owned by women and minorities, local enterprises, small and start-up enterprises and enterprises owned by people with disabilities.
The current policy states that there must be not less than 51 percent minority ownership of the business, and the minority ownership must control the management and daily operations of the business. Wrighton included in his memo that this could be changed to include a requirement that the MBEs are located in Macon County or an adjoining county.
"...I believe our focus should be on aiding MBEs in Central Illinois and nurturing an environment in Central Illinois where minority enterprise can thrive (rather than encouraging contractors from Chicago or St. Louis to bid)."
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
