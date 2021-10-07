Decatur City Council to meet for goal-setting session Friday morning

The Decatur City Council will gather off-site Friday morning for its biennial goal-setting session.

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, the six other council members and city manager Scot Wrighton will meet at the Decatur Club at 8 a.m. to revisit the city’s priority goals ahead of the 2022 budget process.

“The purpose of the meeting is to do strategic planning,” said assistant city manager Jon Kindseth. “The city council got together at a retreat two years ago ... and they established goals for staff (and) the city manager's office to accomplish. And so the session on Friday is basically to revisit those priorities.”

The goals are viewed as a crucial guide in determining the city’s budget priorities. Here are the goals the council adopted in 2019:

Neighborhood revitalization Grow, enhance and better prepare the local workforce to meet current and future demands Take downtown Decatur to the next level Implement selected new technologies that will improve municipal service delivery and create operational efficiencies Implement new revenue initiatives and cost reduction measures designed to make Decatur more financially secure and its operation more sustainable Collaborate with other stakeholders so that the management of Lake Decatur and adjoining public open spaces is integrated into a coordinated plan Create an inspirational vision for Decatur and chart a pathway that ensures current and existing strategic plans are linked so that future visions are implemented and realized

Since a quorum of council members is present, it will be an official council meeting that’s open to the public. The conversation will be facilitated by an outside consultant.

Kindseth likened the gathering to a “brainstorming” session meant to give a “big picture direction to city staff.”

The meeting will he held in the Decatur Club’s third floor conference room. The building is located at 158 W. Prairie Ave.

