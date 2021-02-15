Decatur City Council to meet Wednesday. See what's on the agenda

DECATUR — In light of President's Day, the Decatur City Council will meet on Wednesday this week instead of their typical Monday slot.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Decatur Civic Center theater, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. It can also be watched on Channel 18, which is the city's public access channel, or online.
Here are some items on this week's agenda:
- The council will have a discussion about how to use the second round of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds it has been rewarded. There will be no action taken.
- The council will consider vacating the public right-of-way of a portion of Mercer Street just north of Eldorado Street. The street, which currently dead-ends just over 100 feet north of Eldorado, would serve as an entrance to the new parking lot for the Mueller Company, which manufactures water distribution equipment, such as fire hydrants.
- An intergovernmental agreement with Decatur Public Schools to improve sidewalks surrounding Johns Hill Park. The improvements would be made along John, Maffit, Whitmer and Jasper streets and would complement ongoing improvements funded by the district and Howard Buffett Foundation. The $140,000 tab would be split evenly between the city and district. The school board approved the agreement at their meeting last week.
- The transferring of a tract of city-owned land at 328 E. Wabash Ave. to Crossing Healthcare, which plans to erect at 10,400-square-foot building that would house an outpatient treatment program to address the mental health needs of local first responders and veterans. The program is being funded in part through a grant from the Howard Buffett Association.
Meet the candidates for Decatur City Council
Meet the candidates running for Decatur City Council
The Herald & Review is profiling the candidates for Decatur City Council.
The Herald & Review is profiling the candidates running for Decatur City Council.
The Herald & Review is profiling the candidates running for Decatur City Council.
The Herald & Review is profiling the candidates running for Decatur City Council.
The Herald & Review is profiling the candidates running for Decatur City Council.
The Herald & Review is profiling the candidates running for Decatur City Council.
The Herald & Review is profiling the candidates running for Decatur City Council.
The Herald & Review is profiling the candidates running for Decatur City Council.
The Herald & Review is profiling the candidates running for Decatur City Council.