Decatur City Council to meet Wednesday. See what's on the agenda

The council will have a discussion about how to use the second round of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds it has been rewarded. There will be no action taken.

The council will consider vacating the public right-of-way of a portion of Mercer Street just north of Eldorado Street. The street, which currently dead-ends just over 100 feet north of Eldorado, would serve as an entrance to the new parking lot for the Mueller Company, which manufactures water distribution equipment, such as fire hydrants.

An intergovernmental agreement with Decatur Public Schools to improve sidewalks surrounding Johns Hill Park. The improvements would be made along John, Maffit, Whitmer and Jasper streets and would complement ongoing improvements funded by the district and Howard Buffett Foundation . The $140,000 tab would be split evenly between the city and district. The school board approved the agreement at their meeting last week.