Decatur City Council votes 4-2 to change public comment ground rules

“You will choose the venue where it happens,” said Girdler, who stood outside the civic center before the meeting holding a sign that said “bring back the guillotine.” He added: “You can see us here or you can see us at your workplaces, at your public appearances, at your charity events.”

Girdler, has said he plans to run for council, said they would be voted out in coming election cycles. “The citizens of Decatur are growing hungry and we will not eat cake,” he said, to applause from some of those in the chamber.

John Phillips, a longtime regular attendee of council meetings and former mayoral candidate, said he felt the change was directed at him, given that he offers input on items he finds important.

“I'm not here to debate other peoples' rules, I don't care about all that. What I care about is this body and what we have done in the past,” Phillips said. “Let us be unique, let us be the only one that let's people talk.”

He cautioned the council about the growing unhappiness of some residents who were opposing the changes.