Decatur City Council votes to expand food trucks downtown

DECATUR — The city council voted Monday to overhaul the city's food truck ordinance, allowing vendors to set up downtown while permitting trucks and carts across the city to operate year-round with extended hours.

The new language passed 5-2, with Councilmen Bill Faber and Chuck Kuhle voting "no." The action comes a few months after the council indicated a desire to liberalize the city's ordinance as a means of attracting more people downtown.

"I think that this is only going to bring more warm, friendly people together in our downtown area," said Councilman Dennis Cooper. "We're so divided on so many things and I think that this is one one thing that we can do that it's costing nothing that can bring, hopefully, our community back together again."

With the change, food truck licenses will be issued on an annual basis, eliminating arbitrary language that has prevented vendors from operating during the winter months.

Vendors will also be allowed to operate between 6 a.m. and 12 a.m., giving more flexibility than the current 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. limitations.

But perhaps most significantly, the ordinance loosens restrictions in place in the central business district, where food trucks previously were only permitted during special events, festivals and celebrations.

Under the new ordinance, food trucks are be allowed within the area bounded by Wood, Franklin, Eldorado and Church streets, though they would have to stay at least 200 feet away from an existing brick-and-mortar restaurant and wouldn't be allowed to set up tables or chairs.

Food trucks licensees would be able to submit up to two locations for conducting business in town. They would have to set up on private property unless part of a city-approved event.

Those staying in one place for at least three hours would have to provide restroom facilities within 300 feet.

Many of the safeguards, such as the 200-foot buffer and restroom requirements, were added to accommodate existing brick-and-mortar restaurants downtown.

City manager Scot Wrighton said that "finding that balance is never going to be perfect" between the two, but the overhaul was an "attempt to do that."

Besides Faber, who expressed concerns about what might happen to existing restaurants — not far removed from the struggles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic — with competition from mobile vendors, the consensus was to encourage more food trucks downtown.

But some differed on the extent of which they should be allowed.

Kuhle, who voted "no," said he preferred they start with a pilot program of sorts that would allow food trucks to set up in Central Park one night a week.

He sought to table the proposed ordinance but was unsuccessful.

Cooper and Councilman David Horn sought to further loosen restrictions, supporting an amendment that would eliminate the restroom requirement, with Horn calling it "an undue burden." But this too failed to garner majority support.

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said the ordinance was "a pretty strong starting point" that could be amended if necessary.

No brick-and-mortar restaurant owners or food truck operators testified at Monday's meeting.

Two citizens, Tyrone Cooper and Virginia Cooper, the brother and wife, respectively, of Councilman Dennis Cooper, testified in favor of the proposal.

This story will be updated.

