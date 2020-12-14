Decatur City Council won't exclude sanctioned businesses from COVID help

DECATUR — Businesses like restaurants and bars in Decatur that got into trouble for breaking the state’s rules to control the spread of COVID-19 won’t be cut off from getting cash aid to help them survive after the virus crippled their earnings.
But they won't be first in line, either. The Decatur City Council voted Monday to adopt cash assistance rules that give preference for help to businesses that haven't violated any city ordinances. It rejected language that would have barred aid to businesses previously cited specifically for flouting COVID-19 restrictions on issues like mask-wearing or indoor dining.
The central point at issue is the allocation of money given to the city by the federal CARES Act. Council members at Monday's meeting, having settled the rules governing who gets help, then voted to approve an agreement with the Community Investment Corporation of Decatur which will actually vet applications from desperate businesses and distribute the cash from a pool totaling more than $270,000; and there’s also the expectation of at least another $500,000 in CARES funds in the pipeline.
It was up to the council to craft the written rules for handing out the money and members had wanted more options from city professional staff after previously balking at proposed language which excluded COVID-sanctioned businesses.
Council members ended up voting 4-3 for the wording option giving preferential treatment to businesses with no ordinance violations of any kind in the last 12 months but not excluding anyone, either. Councilwoman Lisa Gregory summed up the majority view: "I want all of our businesses to have the opportunity to apply," she said.
"And so, by allowing some flexibility... it doesn't automatically say to some business 'No, we're sorry, too bad, you are out of luck.'"
The opposing view was represented by Councilman Chuck Kuhle who would rather have specifically excluded COVID ordinance violations from being counted against any business seeking help. He said using such violations to deny assistance "discriminates against those businesses who already had a rough time and have been fined and so on..." he said.
Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth, speaking before Monday’s meeting, told the Herald & Review that the main goal, once distribution rules were finalized, was to get the money out to qualified businesses in need as soon as possible. “Shortly after the first of the year is when I would imagine it can be made available,” he added.
Council members also dealt with their own financial housekeeping chores on Monday, offering up for public comment their proposed 2021 tax levy which works out at $27,711,000. That’s offset by $13,248,000 in tax abatements — cash from other sources — for an effective tax levy of $14,462,000.
Briefing the council, City Manager Scot Wrighton said the new levy represented an increase of only 1.9% over the previous year’s levy. He said the levy only rose at all based on property annexations and new construction that pushed up assessed values for certain property owners.
In other business, the council got an update on one of their top priority issues: neighborhood revitalization. Leading the field here is the efforts to transform the Johns Hill Neighborhood, a multi-year project costing north of $9 million and heavily underwritten by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation.
Wrighton reported that work was going well with construction set to start on phase two, infrastructure upgrades.
Council members are also looking at making significant changes on other fronts to rid the city of dilapidated and dangerous homes and improve the quality of life for residents. One idea discussed Monday is a “distressed properties ordinance” giving the city more legal tools to compel property owners and rental landlords to meet basic health and safety codes.
“I believe that the experience of other cities illustrates that a ‘distressed properties ordinance’ is an important tool in using various code enforcement to achieve the City Council’s revitalization goals,” Wrighton said in a report to the council.
