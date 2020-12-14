Decatur City Council won't exclude sanctioned businesses from COVID help

Council members ended up voting 4-3 for the wording option giving preferential treatment to businesses with no ordinance violations of any kind in the last 12 months but not excluding anyone, either. Councilwoman Lisa Gregory summed up the majority view: "I want all of our businesses to have the opportunity to apply," she said.

"And so, by allowing some flexibility... it doesn't automatically say to some business 'No, we're sorry, too bad, you are out of luck.'"

The opposing view was represented by Councilman Chuck Kuhle who would rather have specifically excluded COVID ordinance violations from being counted against any business seeking help. He said using such violations to deny assistance "discriminates against those businesses who already had a rough time and have been fined and so on..." he said.

Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth, speaking before Monday’s meeting, told the Herald & Review that the main goal, once distribution rules were finalized, was to get the money out to qualified businesses in need as soon as possible. “Shortly after the first of the year is when I would imagine it can be made available,” he added.