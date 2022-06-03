Decatur City Council's June 6 meeting canceled

DECATUR — By the time the Decatur City Council meets again, a full month will have passed since their previous session.

The city confirmed that Monday's scheduled meeting has been canceled and the council's next meeting will be June 20.

The council hasn't met since May 16. Meetings are held twice a month on an every-other-week schedule. But May was a rare month with an extra Monday at the end, meaning there was no meeting scheduled.

And the first meeting in June was canceled over previously-known scheduling conflicts.

"Long story short, the mayor and mayor pro tem are both out of town, so it just wasn't conducive to have a meeting," said deputy city manager Jon Kindseth.

However, the summer months typically feature lighter agendas and the previous meeting was loaded with more items than usual in anticipation of the gap, Kindseth said.

A study session, a less formal meeting of the council where no items are voted on, is tentatively planned for June 13, however. The topic will be the Decatur Civic Center.

