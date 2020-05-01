Decatur city leaders back off mask rules, but ask for public's cooperation

The increased use of face masks, also recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is among steps Pritzker has implemented to control the spread of COVID-19. The state order that took effect on Friday requires people to wear face coverings when they are in public and cannot maintain a six-foot social distance. It applies to people older than 2 who can medically tolerate wearing a mask.

Requirements and exceptions under the proposed city ordinance would have mirrored that of Pritzker's order.

"Without some kind of ordinance, our local law enforcement professionals lack the authority to effectively enforce the order," Moore Wolfe said.

However, she said, there may be other ways to increase mask usage, including working with local businesses and increasing public relations outreach on the topic.

"In removing this item from the May 4 agenda, I am asking my

colleagues on the City Council, and other local stakeholders, to enter into a discussion with the city regarding the best way to achieve some of the primary goals of the Governor’s order," she said. "Then we can revisit the issue with additional options."