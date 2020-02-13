Decatur, Coles County housing authorities among Central Illinois agencies getting federal public housing funds

The Decatur and Coles County housing authorities are among the Central Illinois agencies receiving a portion of the $21 million in federal funding for the development, financing and modernization of public housing properties, U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin announced Thursday.

Decatur Housing Authority will receive $1,474,747 and Coles County Housing Authority will receive $408,246. Funding is allocated through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Public Housing Capital fund.

"Children and families in need across Central Illinois rely on investments like these that help improve housing conditions and reduce homelessness," Duckworth said. "Along with Sen. Durbin, I'm proud to advocate for federal funding to support programs that foster safe communities and help sure all Illinoisans have access to the affordable housing they need to get ahead."

Other area public housing authorities will receive:

$578,429 — DeWitt County Housing Authority

$357,486 — Logan County Housing Authority

$214,995 — Effingham County Housing Authority

$211,929 — Shelby County Housing Authority

183,725 — Piatt County Housing Authority

"This federal funding gives local agencies in Central Illinois the ability to offer safe and affordable housing to those who need it most. In addition, the local economy stands to benefit from this investment in infrastructure projects that will bring safety and modernization to the area's public housing," Durbin said.

