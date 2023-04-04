DECATUR — City water rates will spike for everyone next month while a required down payment is in the pipeline for some customers.

The Decatur City Council, after putting the issue on ice for two weeks, affirmed that a 6% inflation-indexed increase in city water rates will take effect as scheduled on May 1.

And later this year, the city plans to implement a $100 deposit requirement on all water customers who have two or more delinquencies in the previous 12 months that led to their water being shut off.

The aim here is to alleviate the burden on Decatur landlords who are often stuck with the water bill at properties when their former tenants do not pay.

However, a more stringent change that would have required a $100 deposit on all new renters was removed amid concerns that it would placed an undue burden on low-income renters.

The amended measure passed unanimously.

It comes two weeks after the city voted to raise sewer rates 5% starting in May. The council dropped the increase down from the initial proposal of 6%, which is the rate of inflation in the region.

Between water and sewer rate increases, the average residential customer's monthly bill will increase about $2.

The city in 2016 built in automatic annual water and sewer rate increases in order to keep up with water-related infrastructure projects. Prior, rates were kept artificially low, which led to the need for a massive raise in rates all at once.

But in response to sky-high inflation last year, the council opted to hold the increase to 2.5% instead of the 8% inflationary increase that would have taken effect automatically.

The council then directed staff to draw up an amendment to the ordinance mandating a vote if the annual inflationary increase were to exceed 5%. This language was approved for sewer rates two weeks ago and for water rates on Monday.

City manager Scot Wrighton told the council last month that a repeat of the reprieve they offered ratepayers this past year would not be wise as water and sewer costs "have gone up astronomically."

While the council gave the green light last week to sewer rate increases, they put a pause on the water rate increase, citing concerns about the proposed deposit requirement.

The requirement would serve as a buffer for landlords from the full brunt of water bill delinquencies accrued by renters. The deposit will likely take effect in October. City officials have also indicated that efforts will be made administratively to recover delinquent balances from customers when they try to rent elsewhere in town.

Heather Wiegand, president of the Decatur Landlord's Association, told the council that the requirement was long overdue, also noting the challenges they have faced collecting rent during the pandemic.

"Not only do we face multiple challenges just collecting rent, but the current city water policy allows tenants to establish water service in their name, rack up the bill and just simply walk away and yet still have the ability to resume new service at a new location or new address," Wiegand said.

"In what other areas of adult life is a financial agreement made and the person making that agreement is not held responsible?" she said.

Still, the council did not fully adopt the recommended changes — cutting a provision that would have required a $100 deposit of any new water customers who are renting.

"We're talking about a population of people who cannot afford a one-time jump in a $100 deposit," said Councilwoman Dana Ray, adding that renters have other upfront costs, such as security deposits, to worry about as well. "I can spread out an extra $2 for my one month bill."

Councilman Dennis Cooper agreed, saying "that is very hard for a lot of people who are trying to rent."

According to a 2022 city-commissioned report from Evanston-based consulting firm Teska Associates, about half of Decatur's renters are cost-burdened, meaning they spend more than 30% of their income on housing costs. Rental properties make up about 39% of the city's housing stock, according to the report.

"Why are we punishing new people when they haven't really done anything wrong? But we have proof that these other people have," said Councilman Chuck Kuhle, agreeing with Ray and Cooper. "I almost feel like they're the ones that need to put the deposit down."

Though Cooper briefly floated the possibility of placing a cap on the balance landlords would be required to pay on behalf of their delinquent renters, the idea was quickly quashed, with Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe arguing that "accountability is gone because you aren't ultimately responsible for your bills."

After that the council came to a consensus: punish deadbeat water customers without painting renters with a broad brush.

In other business, the council approved three separate agreements with Forsyth-based Architectural Expressions LLP for design work on and oversight of projects at the Municipal Services Center, Decatur Public Library and Decatur Civic Center.

The $100,000 agreement at the Municipal Services Center includes design of a new corridor addition on the west side of the facility and roof improvements.

The $120,000 agreement at the library includes design services to re-roof the building, repair the masonry planter walls around the building and assistance to replace or upgrade the building's main chiller.

The $55,000 agreement at the Civic Center includes a space analysis of the building, security assessment and overseeing the access “hardening” upgrades the come from the security assessment.

