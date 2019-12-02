Decatur council amends weed ordinance, leaves door open for cannabis use at businesses

Kuhle and Horn raised the question of where would residents consume cannabis if they are not allowed to do so in public spaces. Horn specifically asked about if rules surrounding edibles are included in the law, and Morthland responded that edibles are not part of the ordinance at hand except if they exceeded the amount allowed.

John Phillips Jr., a former city council candidate who has helped lead the push for a public referendum on allowing dispensaries in Decatur, offered suggested changes to the ordinance. For instance, he said, the ordinance does not allow cannabis possession in homes used for private daycare, but Phillips said the law should include an exception for someone who has been prescribed medical marijuana who would not be using it during the daycare’s business hours.

Morthland responded that the city is using definitions passed by state lawmakers. “We cannot change in any kind of substantive manner,” Morthland said. “When paraphernalia is a criminal offense and when it is not, we cannot change that.”

“Home rule powers do not allow us to overrule what the state legislature does,” Moore Wolfe added.