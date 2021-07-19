Decatur council approves funding on major road project

DECATUR — One of the biggest and most important construction projects in the modern history of Decatur took another step forward Monday night with the approval of nearly $1 million in spending.

The City Council signed off on the appropriation of more than $776,000 in State Motor Fuel Tax Funds to reimburse the Illinois Central Railroad for installing a new grade crossing as part of the massive Brush College/Faries Parkway Grade Separation Project.

The railroad will also be removing two existing crossings and improving the crossing at Faries Parkway with flashers and gates.

Council members also approved the appropriation of another chunk of State Motor Fuel Tax Funds — $153,564 — to pay for AT&T to relocate a large terminal junction to clear the way for the grade separation project.

Construction work on the mammoth task of lifting Brush College Road clear of train traffic is due to start in 2021. Right now, the entire anticipated bill stands at more than $59 million, with much of the cost met by state-allocated federal funds.

There was some sticker shock expressed at the meeting about the scale of the costs, which have accelerated rapidly in the 10 years the project has been discussed and designed. Councilman David Horn said: "As late as May of 2020 this project was projected to cost $41.3 million with $2.3 million in city motor fuel tax funds, so we've seen a 45% increase in the total project in 14 months, and an 83% increase in the city motor fuel tax funds proposed to be used."

City Manager Scot Wrighton didn't dispute the numbers and he said he shared the councilman's dismay at the rising prices. But he pointed out that the state of Illinois and federal funding sources recognize the significance of the project and have been prepared to kick in more money. And he said city staff have worked hard to contain and trim costs and keep the city share of those costs to around 7 or 8% of the total bill.

"I am not disputing what you are saying, Councilman Horn, but I think it needs to be evaluated in the context of the significant success we've had in both modifying the scope of the project as well as getting in non City of Decatur funding," Wrighton added.

Speaking before Monday’s meeting, Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth said construction work is likely to take the best part of two years and result in some prolonged road closures along the way. But he said the ultimate goal was to relieve traffic congestion and delays at one of the busiest intersections in the city.

Asked to rate the importance of the grade separation in the history of major Decatur construction projects, Kindseth said it rated way up there.

“This is towards the top,” he added. “This is one of our busiest intersections, particularly on the industrial side; you can’t have industry in this eastern quadrant of the city without using this intersection. So having this grade separation will certainly allow for a more efficient way to get the truck traffic through to the industrial users without having to wait for trains and other traffic.”

Another big project that will bring relief to a lot of long-suffering families saw the city council approve a bid of $411,980 from Entler Excavating Co for storm drainage improvements.

The work is aimed at resolving storm drainage concerns on Sarah Drive, Corman Court, Taylor Road, Fairview Avenue, Bayshore and other locations.

“Sewer and storm projects are always important,” said Kindseth. “Nobody wants to have back-ups in their basement.”

Another desperate improvement need was met Monday with the agreement by council members to spend $254,444 — met by federal funding — to buy four specially adapted new buses capable of holding 12 passengers and four wheelchairs.

The vehicles will replace worn out ones in use now that are part of Decatur Public Transit’s Operation Uplift program to provide transport for disabled passengers who can’t ride regular busses.

Monday’s meeting also bid farewell to Councilman Rodney Walker, who resigned his post two years after being elected. Walker, the CEO of SkyWalker International Sports Complex, said his council service was hindering his business activities due to conflict-of-interest laws and, to see his business flourish, he had to leave the council.

Walker, who has played for basketball teams all over the world, said "by the age of 48, I should be used to leaving teams." But he told the council: "It's never easy when you have to leave one of the hardest teams that I've had in my life, and that is you guys ... It has been an honor and privilege to work with each of you in service to the citizens of Decatur."

The full council now has 60 days to appoint a replacement to serve out the remainder of Walker’s term, which runs until 2023. At that time the person appointed can choose to contest the seat in the election or step down.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

