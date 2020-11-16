Decatur council approves mask ordinance with reduced fines on individuals

Moore Wolfe has said previously that she understands the strain a more stringent mask-wearing ordinance might impose on businesses already reeling from state-mandated bans on indoor bar and restaurant service. The mayor said she acknowledged the economic damage but said stopping COVID-19 must be the city’s number one priority.

Several citizens spoke up on both sides of the issue, but most were against imposing a mask ordinance. Theresa Palmer, whose 23-year-old son Logan died in a U.S. Navy accident in 2017 while serving his country, told the council: "My son... died for my right to take my mask off and not to have to live in some tyrannical-type society."

But council members were generally on board with the idea that something had to be done and councilman David Horn said the mask ordinance was crucial: "Protecting the health and safety of our residents is our number one priority and the consensus of both the scientific and healthcare community is that wearing masks saves lives."

And yet while the virus rages on and has also infected the city budget by driving down revenues, it now turns out the effects proved to be nowhere near as severe as initially feared.