Decatur council approves new outdoor dining rules

Public spaces that could be used for outdoor seating with a permit under the ordinance include parking spaces, parking lots adjacent to or neighboring a business, alleyways and others. Council members discussed closing all or a portion of Merchant Street for businesses in that area, but said they would handle that going forward as permits are granted.

City Manager Scot Wrighton said the new ordinance is meant to be an overview that allows city staff to use discretion in granting permits to businesses because a downtown restaurant or bar will face different challenges than those throughout the rest of the city.

City staff will be working on putting together the permit applications in the coming days so that the process can roll out as quickly as possible, Moore Wolfe said after the meeting.

“We are going to do everything we can to work with these restaurants and bars because they have been hit really hard by all of this,” she said, speaking before the meeting Tuesday. “There is still a lot we will have to talk about going forward and we have to work together.”