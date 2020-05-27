Decatur council approves new outdoor dining rules

DECATUR — Restaurant and bar owners in Decatur will soon be able to apply for outdoor dining permits that would help them reopen under loosened state restrictions.
Decatur City Council members on Tuesday approved an ordinance allowing for businesses to serve food and alcohol on public right of way areas based on permits awarded by the city. The move is aimed at helping businesses that would be allowed to offer outdoor dining starting Friday under Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan. Pritzker announced Sunday that restaurants and bars would be allowed to reopen only for outdoor dining, with tables six feet apart. Parties must be limited to six or fewer people.
“This ordinance is starting the process of helping these businesses safely reopen,” said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, adding that the permits would be granted on a case-by-case basis. “One size fits all doesn’t work here. Businesses are too varied in what they will be able to do with their space.”
Decatur officials said the city permits would be determined based on specific needs and circumstances of each business. Permit fees would be waived through the summer.
Public spaces that could be used for outdoor seating with a permit under the ordinance include parking spaces, parking lots adjacent to or neighboring a business, alleyways and others. Council members discussed closing all or a portion of Merchant Street for businesses in that area, but said they would handle that going forward as permits are granted.
City Manager Scot Wrighton said the new ordinance is meant to be an overview that allows city staff to use discretion in granting permits to businesses because a downtown restaurant or bar will face different challenges than those throughout the rest of the city.
City staff will be working on putting together the permit applications in the coming days so that the process can roll out as quickly as possible, Moore Wolfe said after the meeting.
“We are going to do everything we can to work with these restaurants and bars because they have been hit really hard by all of this,” she said, speaking before the meeting Tuesday. “There is still a lot we will have to talk about going forward and we have to work together.”
The city reached out to the park district to help businesses acquire additional tables and seating for outdoor dining. As of now, there is no plan in place for city-owned property to be rented out to business owners.
Councilman Chuck Kuhle proposed allowing restaurants and gyms to allow indoor dining and indoor fitness activities with 50% occupancy, adding that the city could move to 75% occupancy if the plan was successful. He said he wanted to "extend a bigger life preserver" to businesses that are in danger of closing under the current circumstances.
“If we wait another month, then you are continuing to financially stress these businesses to the point many will fail,” Kuhle said. “Many are burning their cash reserves as they wait to reopen.”
The motion was not seconded by a council member so it was not brought to a vote.
Council members tabled an ordinance that would adopt the governor’s Phase 3 protocols with some additions specific to Decatur. Wrighton said the ordinance closely aligned with the theme of Pritzker’s plan to reopen the state in phases but added that there were certain details that he said filled in the gaps.
Councilwoman Lisa Gregory said she was not interested “in codifying the ordinance adopting Phase 3 protocols” which outline specific rules for businesses operations.
“As citizens, we know what risks we are and are not willing to take,” Gregory said. “I’m not some dictator who says you can’t go and do whatever.”
Moore Wolfe said Phase 3 was already taking place and that the ordinance was just meant to tie up loose ends.
Council members could revisit the Phase 3 protocols ordinance at a future meeting.
