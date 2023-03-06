DECATUR — The city's months-long effort to demolish the former Woodrow Wilson Junior High School building is now in its final stages.

The Decatur City Council on Monday approved a $622,000 contract with Granite City-based Shafer Excavating for demolition of the nearly century-old structure.

This represents a major, but not the final, hurdle toward removing a historic structure that ultimately became a blight on the neighborhood after years of neglect. It was built in the 1930s, closed as a school in 1979, and has been vacant for decades.

Two obstacles remain: getting the school district to formally agree to assume half the cost of demolition and receiving approval from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The latter is needed because the city is seeking to use federal funds for the structure's demolition.

In a Feb. 15 letter, deputy state historic preservation officer Carey Mayer informed the city that since American Rescue Plan funds were being used, a review of the New Deal-era building was required.

Mayer noted that staff at the state agency, in their most recent review of the site in 2003, "determined the school to be individually eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places."

The state has requested that representatives from historic preservation groups Landmarks Illinois and History of the Heartland "be invited to participate in consultation to avoid, lessen, or mitigate this adverse effect to historic property."

History of the Heartland Chair Bret Robertson has been among the most vocal in opposition to the proposed demolition — pleas that have not moved council members or the school board to reconsider their positions.

Monday night, council members and city staff dug in further, seeming to view state approval as a temporary pause rather than a derailment of the project.

Approval from the school board and state are both expected, said Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth.

"Ultimately, I think the city made the right decision by proactively getting involved in the process and acquiring the property through that tax sale process … with the intention of essentially cleaning up that blighted property and ultimately trying to remove that from the neighborhood that has been waiting for a long time," Kindseth said.

The city of Decatur purchased the property at 1140 W. Sunset Ave. for $813 in a tax sale in October.

In January, the city and the Decatur school board approved an intergovernmental agreement that allows the city to handle demolition of the former school building and then sell the vacant property to the school district for half the cost of demolition.

At that same meeting, the council approved a $375,000 agreement with Blue Island-based M&O Environmental for asbestos abatement at the school site.

With that work nearing completion, demolition is near.

Councilwoman Lisa Gregory said she was "extremely disappointed" in the state's "decision to step in and to tell the city of Decatur we cannot complete neighborhood revitalization without their approval."

"My suggestion to those who think that that is the right move to take (is) to knock on the doors of the neighbors in that community and ask them if they would like to have the Woodrow Wilson (Junior) High School stand as it is today," Gregory said. "The answer is no — because we've talked to them."

Councilman David Horn said that moving forward with the demolition was "the correct move for the city."

"Removal of blighted properties and increased green space collectively are thought to be linked to a reduction in crime, reduction in gun violence, increased mental health and increased physical health," Horn said. "And so what we are doing is we are ultimately going to be removing a structure that is blighted and it's an eyesore and we're going to be improving a distressed neighborhood."

The property, neglected over the years by a series of absentee owners, has been subject repeated break-ins and has been used as a dumping ground for trash and debris.

According to the city, the break-ins have forced them to secure the site 20 times since 2009. Fourteen "public nuisance" cleanups have been held since 2004 and the city has mowed the property 69 times since 2002.

The building has been stripped of all its wiring, all plumbing fixtures have been stolen or damaged and the roof has multiple holes.

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said that "we're gonna follow the procedures that we need to follow" to get the necessary approvals to demolish the structure.