Decatur council approves Woodrow Wilson site agreement

DECATUR — The former Woodrow Wilson Junior High School building is one step closer to meeting the wrecking ball.

The Decatur City Council approved on Tuesday an intergovernmental agreement with the Decatur school board that will eventually result in the district obtaining ownership of the site from the city.

The agreement allows the city to handle demolition of the former school building and sell the vacant property to the school district for half the cost of demolition.

The council also approved a related item authorizing a $375,000 agreement with Blue Island-based M&O Environmental for asbestos abatement at the school site.

The asbestos removal process is expected to take about 40 days with the city anticipating that the site will be ready for demolition in March. Bids are being solicited.

Both items were approved unanimously.

Council approval comes three weeks after the school board voted 5-1 to green light the intergovernmental agreement. The district will assume ownership from the city upon completion of demolition.

"I think this agreement is a great step forward towards neighborhood revitalization and helping that area of our community," said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. "We are fortunate that we're able to work with this school board and their administration so that we're splitting the costs on this."

The former Woodrow Wilson school was built in the 1930s and closed as a school in 1979. The building has been vacant for decades.

The city of Decatur purchased the property at 1140 W. Sunset Ave. for $813 from the Macon County trustee in October.

For most of the previous 16 years, the property had been owned by a New York-based limited liability corporation. The county recently possessed the building after its owners failed to pay property taxes for multiple years.

Between asbestos abatement and demolition, city officials say the overall cost to be split between the city and school district could be around $1 million.

Though some hoped the historic structure could be saved, council members indicated that it had simply fallen into too much disrepair.

School district officials have also indicated that the building as-is would not meet their needs. School board president Andrew Taylor told the Herald & Review in December that the district has tentative plans for the site but did not offer more details.

Taylor said on Wednesday that a provision in the agreement with the city provides the district "a safeguard" in case the cost of demolition, and the school district's half of that cost, is too high. Adding that provision is the reason the board declined to vote on the original agreement and instead held a special meeting to approve it on Dec. 27, after that had been added.

"The agreement doesn't execute until demolition," Taylor said, though he added that once the city council approves a contract, the deal will move forward if it meets the criteria in the agreement.

Because the asbestos abatement and demolition will likely take several months to complete, it's likely a new school board will be seated by the time the work is complete and the site is transferred to Decatur Public Schools. Taylor is not running for re-election and previous board member Regan Lewis resigned on Dec. 27. At this point, Taylor said, the district has not made a decision on a use for the property because it is still in the city's hands.

"The ball's in the city's court," he said.

Also at council:

Food truck ordinance updated

Less than a year after liberalizing the city's food truck ordinance, the council voted to significantly slash permitting fees for mobile vendors.

The annual license fee — previously set at $500 or $250 for vendors that operate an existing brick-and-mortar restaurant — has been reduced to $50. Licenses issued after Aug. 15 will only be $25.

Council members also opted to scrap completely a requirement that vendors provide access to restroom facilities within 300 feet during hours of operation.

The changes come after food truck vendors expressed concerns about the relatively high fees to operate within city limits. Most large Central Illinois cities charge about $250 annually.

Last May, the council approved an overhaul of the city's food truck ordinance that allowed mobile vendors to operate year-round with extended hours.

The ordinance also loosened restrictions in downtown Decatur, where food trucks previously were only permitted during special events, festivals and celebrations.

Video gaming moratorium

The council approved a six-month moratorium on the issuance of new video gaming licenses.

This pause, according to city officials, is a placeholder as staff works on more comprehensive ordinances to close loopholes in the city's alcoholic beverage code that are being abused by some business owners to add video gaming.

According to the Illinois Gaming Board, there were 93 Decatur establishments — fourth-most in the state — with 542 video gaming terminals — second-most in the state — as of November.

The moratorium does not apply to two applicants that submitted paperwork prior to Jan. 1.

Staff writer Valerie Wells contributed to this story.

7 Decatur buildings that are no longer here Powers Grand Opera House Roach School Washington School Webster Hall Dante's Italian Village Stephen Decatur High School Decatur Public Library