Decatur council approves zoning for 'auto recycling center' on northeast side

After nearly an hour of debate and some last-minute tweaks, the Decatur City Council approved a long-delayed conditional use permit allowing the operation of an “auto recycling center” on the city's industrial northeast side.

The 10-acre automotive salvage yard, at 3696 Greenswitch Road near Illinois 48, would be used to crush unclaimed vehicles that would be sold and transported to a scrap company. It would be operated by and located just south of Shaner's Towing and Tire.

The proposed conditional use permit received a unanimous recommendation from the City Plan Commission in December but the project was held in limbo over a number of concerns that ranged from licensing to noise to aesthetics.

However, after additional conditions were added, the conditional permitted use was approved with a 4-3 vote.

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and council members Lisa Gregory, David Horn and Chuck Kuhle voted in favor. Councilmen Dennis Cooper, Ed Culp and Bill Faber voted no.

Among other restrictions meant to mitigate the impact to the surrounding community, a nine-foot high fence will be constructed around the perimeter of the site and none of the stored vehicles can be stacked above that fence.

In addition, the vehicle crusher cannot be used between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m. — a previous draft had a time restriction between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. — and will not be able to exceed a sound level of 80 decibels.

Despite voting for the proposal, Gregory said it was unfortunate the way the area has developed over the years, which has been more industrial despite the presence of a large residential neighborhood just across Illinois 48.

"I think to some extent it's always going to be industrial," Gregory said. "But, for me, it's unfortunate that previous councils before have really allowed this neighborhood to more or less be landlocked by industrial areas and zones."

Gregory, "in an effort to try and maintain some semblance of a neighborhood there," offered another amendment requiring that Shaner's submit biannual reports to the city council detailing monthly intake of cars and the amount salvaged and removed from the city. The intake over any six-month period was not to exceed the cars removed from the site, per the amendment.

The amendment, which Shaner's owner Shane McDemerith told council members was reasonable, passed 5-2, with Cooper and Culp voting against.

On the overall proposal, council members voting in the affirmative acknowledged it was not enthusiastic support.

"I'm not excited," Moore Wolfe said. "This is not one of those projects that comes to us and we get all warm and fuzzy."

But, she added that the conditional permitted use gives the city "more control over an area ... that has an opportunity to improve."

Horn said the proposed improvements attached to the CPU are better than the present state of the property.

"Without the permit, a large accumulation of vehicles may leave an eyesore for the neighborhood and crushed vehicles may be more safely disposed of," Horn said. "Having a fence that blocks the views of the operations of the salvage yard will be an aesthetic improvement, particularly in comparison to the current conditions."

The property is under an M-2 Heavy Industrial District zoning classification.

This story will be updated.

