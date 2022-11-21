Decatur council balks at possibility of alcohol sales, gambling near Eisenhower High School

DECATUR — With neighborhood revitalization in mind, the Decatur City Council on Monday postponed consideration of a zoning change that could have allowed alcohol sales or video gambling near Eisenhower High School.

The council voted unanimously to pause granting a petition to rezone the property at 888 S. 16th Street from O-1 Office District to B-1 Neighborhood Shopping District.

The change would have allowed a wide range of retail uses, such as an auto repair shop, daycare, laundromat or convenience store, at the existing vacant office building.

The proposal cleared the city plan commission earlier this month. However, some council members balked at giving the current or future property owner the chance to sell alcohol or set up video gambling at the site.

"I think that's a bad decision for this particular neighborhood," said Councilman Dennis Cooper of the possibility, a sentiment echoed by his colleagues.

"We're talking about an area that we want to revitalize and so, for me, video gambling and alcohol is not necessarily a revitalization-type of initiative," said Councilman David Horn.

But building owner John Lewis said such uses were not a part of their plans. Instead, he said, they envision perhaps a retail store selling "healthy snacks" or a barbershop with space for vocational classes for nearby high school students.

"We're not against following guidelines to make it appeasable (with) what the community wants," Lewis said. "We just want the ability to be able to change the use so we can do retail out of there, basically."

With that, the council decided to postpone consideration. City manager Scot Wrighton said city officials would work with the property owners, who would likely return to council with a request containing more restrictions.

Earlier this year, the council endorsed a "four-stool" approach to neighborhood revitalization that includes demolitions, code enforcement, rehabilitation and catalyst projects and placemaking. Council members have been sensitive to proposals that may interfere with progress, such as corner stores that sell alcohol.

Other business

The council approved a $1.4 million contract with Urbana-based A&R Mechanical Services for the annual water main extension project.

The project is focused in five areas: Berry Dr., Michigan Ave., the Boiling Springs area, South Shores Dr., and Danceland Rd.

The Berry Drive and Michigan Ave. areas will see improved fire flow and better water quality

The Boiling Springs area will see new accessibility to city water for some blocks, improved water flow and additional fire hydrants

Danceland Road will see watermains extended to areas not currently served with water

South Shores Drive will have extended watermains that eliminate the need for long private services in this area

The council also approved a $276,000 contract with Cleveland-based Richard L. Bowen & Associates to create a master plan for a new Decatur Public Transit System campus.

The campus will include a multi-lane vehicle wash bay and vehicle storage with EV infrastructure and chargers. The maintenance garages will be capable of accommodating EV vehicles, buses, solar panels on the roofs of buildings, and shared fueling stations.