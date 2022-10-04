Decatur council cements deal with concrete company

DECATUR — The Decatur City Council has approved an economic incentives package that paves the way for an Effingham-based concrete company to set up shop in the city's northeast side industrial corridor.

Under the agreement, the city will give incentives worth nearly $85,000 to concrete contractor CCI Redi-Mix, which already has eight locations across east-central Illinois but is just breaking into the Decatur market.

The sweeteners are split in two — the first being a partial property tax abatement worth about $50,000 over 15 years. The city also agreed to reimburse the company for the cost of running a four-inch water line to the property, 705 E. McKinley Ave., which could cost up to $35,000. The current water line is not adequate for the company's needs.

The city has also agreed to waive all building and demolition permits through the end of 2023. CCI Redi-Mix will need to start construction within 30 days. And they will have to produce concrete 50,000 yards per year within a year of commencement of construction to receive the incentives.

"Nobody wants to incentivize a concrete plant, if I can be entirely honest with you," said deputy city manager Jon Kindseth. "It doesn't create a lot of jobs, it's not an attractive business."

However, Kindseth said the deal was "done as a defensive measure" meant to protect the city's sales tax revenue as CCI Redi-Mix also had a competing incentives offer from neighboring Harristown, he said.

"We currently have two concrete plants. This third company was going to locate at a major interchange just outside the city of Decatur," Kindseth said. "And what we saw as a potential was that 50% of our sales tax that we're currently getting from two plants would get sucked to a neighboring jurisdiction and the city would ultimately be seeing a decline in our sales tax generation."

In any case, city officials expect more than $100,000 in sales tax revenue to pour in annually from the concrete plant, meaning the package would pay for itself within a year.

CCI Redi-Mix has set up a temporary, portable operation on its new Decatur site as the permanent facilities are built, Kindseth said.

Though it was approved relatively easily during its meeting Monday, the council indicated they were not keen on making this type of package routine.

"I don't want to be taken advantage of," said Councilman Chuck Kuhle, summing up the sentiment of some of other colleagues.

In other business:

The council approved a $62,867 agreement with Waste Management for trash collection of city garbage cans in public right-of-ways throughout downtown and in Central Park and Preston Jackson Park. The contract was previously held by Advanced Disposal, which merged with Waste Management last year. Waste Management was the only company to submit a bid. "Despite the significant price increase, we still believe it to be more efficient for this service to be provided by a private garbage hauler versus being provided for by city staff," city manager Scot Wrighton wrote in a memo to council.

The council approved a cost-sharing agreement with a local homeowner for the construction of a terrace meant to reduce erosion and prevent sediment and nutrients from seeping into Lake Decatur. The city will pick up just under $23,000 of the $30,581 tab, about 75%. City staff said they anticipate this to be the "first of many" similar agreements with private homeowners, which will also feature a 75-25 cost-sharing split.

The council approved its annual resolution setting Halloween trick-or-treat hours. Nothing spooky — hours remain the same from previous years: 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.