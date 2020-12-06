Decatur council considers InnovaFeed incentives, video gaming license fee delay

DECATUR — City council members are set to vote Monday on economic incentives for InnovaFeed, the French company that is planning to build the world's largest insect protein facility in Decatur.
Under the agreement, the city would reimburse the company's utility taxes on electricity and natural gas for up to five years. The city also would agree to build sewer infrastructure with an estimated $1.25 million cost to serve the InnovaFeed facility, with the company promising to refund $200,000, according to documents provided to the council.
InnovaFeed said Nov. 19 that it will partner with Archer Daniels Midland Co. to build the facility, which will produce animal feed and fertilizer products. Construction is set to begin late next year.
The company also is set to receive EDGE credits from the state of Illinois and enterprise zone tax incentives through the Decatur-Macon County Economic Development Corporation, officials said.
A memo to council members says the facility is expected to bring 280 new full-time "direct" jobs over two phases and stimulate another 400 jobs. A resolution with the redevelopment agreement, also distributed to council members, says the project will employ a minimum of 70 people in each phase, for a minimum of 140 full-time jobs between the two phases.
The memo to council members from City Manager Scot Wrighton said the city's incentives would include "financial participation in connecting the new facility to the Decatur sanitary sewer collection system."
The redevelopment agreement specifies that the city would construct a gravity sewer connecting the manufacturing plant with the city's wastewater system, "if needed and requested" by InnovaFeed. The city will be responsible for the maintenance of the sewer, and for obtaining Illinois Environmental Protection Agency permits.
In other business Monday when it meets at 5:30 p.m. in the Decatur Civic Center Theatre, council members will consider allowing a two-month grace period for businesses to pay their video gambling license fees, making them due on March 1 instead of Jan. 1. The fees are $500 per machine, but businesses currently cannot offer video gambling under state restrictions meant to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Wrighton wrote in a memo to council that he was not recommending the fees be prorated, whether they are due in January or March, because "many businesses have already paid the full fee, it will reduce city revenue, and require the city to refund portions of fees already paid."
The council also will consider the 2021 budget, previously discussed last month. The budget authorizes expenses of $187 million, funded by $168 million in new revenues and $19 million in reserve and carryover balances.
In a memo to the council dated Dec. 3, Wrighton acknowledged that "structural deficits remain in the way the city of Decatur assembles its annual budget," but noted that the council had opted to get through 2021's many uncertainties before looking for ways to increase revenue.
"Even though it will require continued austerity in 2021, the City Council determined that increasing taxes in the midst of a pandemic is bad public policy," he wrote.
Council also will consider:
- the purchase of a Pierce Saber Pumper fire apparatus at a cost of up to $1,050,000. The new truck, with a 107-foot ladder, would replace a 1994 ladder truck that was out of service for five months this year and has numerous issues, officials said.
- an agreement for an $800,000 state grant to expand the city's fiber network. The work, expected to last up to two years, would allow for the connection of more city buildings and schools. It would also support the use of surveillance cameras in the Johns Hill neighborhood, according to the council memo.
