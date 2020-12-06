Decatur council considers InnovaFeed incentives, video gaming license fee delay

The memo to council members from City Manager Scot Wrighton said the city's incentives would include "financial participation in connecting the new facility to the Decatur sanitary sewer collection system."

The redevelopment agreement specifies that the city would construct a gravity sewer connecting the manufacturing plant with the city's wastewater system, "if needed and requested" by InnovaFeed. The city will be responsible for the maintenance of the sewer, and for obtaining Illinois Environmental Protection Agency permits.

In other business Monday when it meets at 5:30 p.m. in the Decatur Civic Center Theatre, council members will consider allowing a two-month grace period for businesses to pay their video gambling license fees, making them due on March 1 instead of Jan. 1. The fees are $500 per machine, but businesses currently cannot offer video gambling under state restrictions meant to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Wrighton wrote in a memo to council that he was not recommending the fees be prorated, whether they are due in January or March, because "many businesses have already paid the full fee, it will reduce city revenue, and require the city to refund portions of fees already paid."