Decatur council considers registration program for vacant, foreclosed properties

Kindseth said the reason the city is acting on this now is because there is a freeze on serving eviction notices due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“But in the very near future those temporary relief measures will go away and people will have to pay the rent they’ve missed,” he said. The proposed ordinance changes say money would be used to offset the costs of registration, code enforcement and mitigation, city neighborhood revitalization initiatives and "any related purposes as may be adopted in policy by the city council."

“The goal is just to turn these properties back into productive use as quickly as possible,” Kindseth said.

Council members on Monday will consider a contract with Property Registration Champions, LLC to oversee the property registration program. The city would not pay the Florida company outright for services, but the company would receive $100 for each fee imposed on foreclosed and vacant properties.

In other business, the council will also consider a grant application to the Bureau of Justice assistance, which asks for nearly $100,000 in funds for the Decatur Police Department. The money would go toward law enforcement efforts in responding to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a city document.