Decatur council considers registration program for vacant, foreclosed properties

DECATUR — A registration program for vacant and foreclosed properties is up for consideration at tonight's Decatur City Council meeting.
The new system would require banks to register properties placed into foreclosure and to pay a $500 registration fee. It would also require owners of vacant properties that have had at least one city code violation — such as property maintenance issues, or allowing weeds to grow too high — to register their properties for a $200 fee.
In both cases, the city would also require "semi-annual renewal registrations" that come with a $350 fee.
Officials said the registration program was an attempt to be proactive and would streamline city staff's ability to hold absent property owners and managers accountable.
“The program will basically deter banks from foreclosing on properties,” Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth said. “The city will use that money to help offset some of the negative impacts the foreclosure will have on the rest of the community.”
Kindseth said some communities require registration as soon as properties become vacant, but Decatur's proposed ordinance change would not require registration until there has been a code violation. "We're taking a little bit of a gentler approach" than some other cities, he said.
Registration for vacant properties will include the owner's name, mailing address, telephone number and email address, as well as the same information for the property manager if there is one. "We currently spend hours of time researching and tracking down property owners to get compliance with city codes for such things as garbage dumping, grass mowing, and securing or abating attractive nuisances," city staff wrote in a memo to council.
Vacant and foreclosed properties are one of the biggest issues facing the city’s goals for neighborhood revitalization, according to a city memo. The Herald & Review last year reported the city had nearly 200 vacant properties on its demolition list. Out-of-state owners at the time were responsible for nearly a quarter of those.
Kindseth said the reason the city is acting on this now is because there is a freeze on serving eviction notices due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“But in the very near future those temporary relief measures will go away and people will have to pay the rent they’ve missed,” he said. The proposed ordinance changes say money would be used to offset the costs of registration, code enforcement and mitigation, city neighborhood revitalization initiatives and "any related purposes as may be adopted in policy by the city council."
“The goal is just to turn these properties back into productive use as quickly as possible,” Kindseth said.
Council members on Monday will consider a contract with Property Registration Champions, LLC to oversee the property registration program. The city would not pay the Florida company outright for services, but the company would receive $100 for each fee imposed on foreclosed and vacant properties.
In other business, the council will also consider a grant application to the Bureau of Justice assistance, which asks for nearly $100,000 in funds for the Decatur Police Department. The money would go toward law enforcement efforts in responding to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a city document.
