Decatur council discusses uses for COVID relief funds, provides land for new veterans clinic

"You have a unique opportunity to keep our streets safe by supporting youth-based summer programs," he added.

Councilman David Horn liked that idea and he also liked the Maker-Space initiative, noting Decatur now had some 2,877 people without jobs, up almost 1,500 over the beginning of 2020. "...It is critical as well that we just have to find ways to fund small start-ups... and find a way to fund entrepreneurial ventures..." he added.

Wrighton had also suggested reserving the remaining one-third of the CARES cash to handle emergency help for families such as funding food banks, transitional housing costs and even paying for crisis counseling.

Moore Wolfe especially liked that idea, saying she was worried what will happen in the wake of COVID when a moratorium on evictions is lifted. "I am very concerned that a number of people will never be able to catch up with what they owe," she said.

"And the last thing we need, especially having just gone through a really terrible few days of weather, the last thing we need is an explosion of people being kicked out on the streets with nowhere to go."