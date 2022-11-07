Decatur council gets first look at proposed 2023 city budget

DECATUR — Members of the city council got their first glance at city manager Scot Wrighton's recommended fiscal year 2023 budget proposal Monday night.

The proposed $86.9 million general fund budget, which covers much of the city's operating expenses, is nearly $4 million more than what's expected to be spent this current fiscal year, which ends in December.

This growth in spending reflects the fact that, once again, the city will finish the year with "strong revenues," an unintended side effect to a tranche of consumer spending post-pandemic, several rounds of government stimulus funds and, partially as a consequence of the first two, windfalls in tax revenue due to high inflation.

But, Wrighton said that the proposal is built with "flexibility and some restraint" in anticipation of a possible recession in 2023.

"It focuses on the primary strategic objectives of the city council, but does so in a manner that still exercises a lot of fiscal constraint," Wrighton said. "Because even though, yes, there are some reserves there and we're pleased to do that, the budget has been put together with the assumption that there are some storms ahead financially."

Encompassing all city accounts, including several funds that sustain themselves through taxes, fees and revenue from ratepayers, the proposal calls for spending about $234.1 million while expected revenues are projected at $198.4 million.

Wrighton said this nearly $36 million "drawdown" is due to the "substantial reserves" the city has built up in anticipation for several major infrastructure projects. About $26 million of that amount are bonds for major water and sewer projects, which the council approved last year in order to lock in lower interest rates.

Indeed, some of these "significant capital investments" were a highlight of the proposal, which city officials said would build on the foundation that's been laid over the past year, especially as it pertains to neighborhood revitalization.

The budget more than doubles the amount dedicated toward demolishing dilapidated properties to $2 million. With the city on track to tear down 100 homes this year, the hope is to reach 200 next year.

One million dollars each in American Rescue Plan funds have been earmarked towards owner- and renter-occupied home rehabilitation programs.

The owner-occupied home rehabilitation program was green-lit by the Decatur City Council in May, just one of several initiatives under the umbrella of the city's broader neighborhood revitalization strategy.

The program will assist homeowners within targeted areas of the city with roof repairs and energy efficient improvements such as new air conditioners and furnaces. Each project is capped at $50,000.

"The funding and resources are going to be needed in order for us to make the bigger dent into some of the challenges we have as it relates to economic and community development," said Cordaryl Patrick, director of community development.

Patrick told council members that his department this year has "create(d) the foundation" and now it was time to keep momentum going.

Councilman David Horn said he was supportive of the projects Patrick listed, but was concerned about the department's ability to meet its ambitious goals.

"I just don't see how you had the budget and dollars for it and I just don't see how you have the staffing to do it, particularly given the level of metrics and concerns that we have," Horn said.

Members of the council heard Patrick and other department heads explain the proposal from the lens of their specific departments. Other departments that have presentations included police and fire.

A second study session is slated for next week to go over portions of the budget not covered under the general fund.

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe called the proposal "an excellent starting and a good jumping off point."

"I think we've got a strategy going to really make a big difference in this community," Moore Wolfe said. "Some of it will be with additional demolitions, some will be with some of our other neighborhood programs. It takes a long time for government to do things and I feel like we finally have legs and we're moving things along."

Some other highlights of the proposal:

Police Chief Shane Brandel said "the hope is to hire 30 officers" this year, acknowledging that his department was about 15 to 20 deployable officers below full strength with more retirements likely on the way. The proposed police budget includes funds for recruitment and a $541,000 payroll increase to account for raises in the new union contract. Though the department is keeping its budgeted amount of sworn officers at 148, it plans to hire two additional community liaison officers, who perform tasks that do not require a sworn officer.

The budget, according to Wrighton, assumes a "modest" property tax increase that will mostly account for new development, annexations. The council is expected to approved its annual property tax levy in December.

The budget sets aside some funds for large equipment purchases in 2024. Purchases that would otherwise be made in 2023 have been held up due to supply chain challenges, Wrighton said.