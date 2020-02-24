Decatur council gets jump on road, infrastructure projects

DECATUR — Construction season may be months away, but Decatur city leaders on Monday put plans in motion for a slew of road work and infrastructure projects.
City Council members approved contracts with Dunn Co. for more than $2 million worth of road repairs throughout the city. Funding comes from proceeds of the state and local motor fuel taxes. Council members also approved spending roughly $250,000 for Decatur’s portion of an agreement with the Illinois Department of Transportation to improve U.S. 36 from 19th street to .4 miles east of Airport Road.
“Several of our streets need resurfacing or other improvements,” Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said after the meeting. “More streets can be improved through the neighborhood revitalization plan while using motor fuel tax funds.”
The council approved two contracts with Dunn Co. A $775,000 project funded primarily by state motor fuel tax proceeds will cover rehabilitation for 3.04 of the city’s roughly 825 lane miles. It includes portions of West 1st Drive, East Prairie Street, East Hickory Point Road, West Mound Road, East Mound Road, North Jasper Street and West King Street.
A second contract for $1.3 million is to be repaid primarily from proceeds of the local motor fuel tax that council members established in 2016. The tax of 5 cents per gallon on unleaded fuel and 1 cent per gallon of diesel was intended to pay to fix neighborhood streets for which resources otherwise would not be available.
The local street improvement project encompasses 2.92 lane miles of road. It includes portions of East King Street, East Decatur Street, North Church Street, Regina Road, North Jordan Street and 34th Street. Additionally, there will be asphalt patching on various streets and concrete work, including sidewalk curb ramps, curb and gutter and catch basin work, according to the city memo.
IDOT in October said it would improve several roads in Macon County including North Main Street, Franklin Street and North Water Street from Interstate 72 to U.S. 36.
Besides its roughly $250,000 portion of the funding, the council also approved improvements to several U.S. 36 traffic signals that would allow emergency vehicles to quickly pass through intersections in a safe manner.
City Manager Scot Wrighton after the meeting said the council was considering these resolutions now in preparation for construction season.
Council members also voted for several annual improvement projects involving water mains and fire hydrants.
The council also authorized spending $2.7 million for the city’s annual water main replacement project, this year focusing on the westside Hillcrest neighborhood. Burdick Plumbing and Heating Co., Inc. will increase the size of the water main in an area bounded by U.S. 36 to the north, Moffet Lane to the east, West Main Street to the south and Moffet Avenue to the west. The increase in diameter from 6 to 8 inches will comply with Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and fire flow rate standards.
The city approved a $379,150 contract with Entler Excavating Co. to replace valves and fire hydrants at various Decatur locations.
In other business, council members voted to spend $56,736 to cover Decatur Police academy training after an unexpected drop in state funding. The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board has roughly $5 million less due to a change in state law regarding how money is allocated, resulting in local law enforcement agencies not receiving reimbursements for training.
“The expense was not included in the 2020 budget and we received little warning of this happening,” Wrighton said. “But we want our officers to complete the academy; it is a legal requirement.”
Wrighton said city staff would have to examine the budget to determine next steps.
“This is a prime example of what can happen when municipalities are somewhat dependent on state funding,” Councilwoman Lisa Gregory said.
Monday also marked the first regular meeting under the council’s new public comment rules, which require advance notice to speak on agenda items. The council for years allowed residents to address the council while it considered specific items, as well as at the beginning of meetings. Most governing bodies in Macon County only allow residents to speak during a designated time. The Decatur council’s new rules still allow residents to speak for three minutes each at the beginning of meetings.
The policy met with a heated challenge from resident Marc Girdler, who has frequently spoken at meetings in recent months to criticize council decisions. On Monday, he attempted to speak on an agenda item after also addressing the council during its public comments period. Girdler argued that the new policy is discriminatory to those who can’t write or access the internet.
“This is an issue of access. You are denying people to speak who cannot access these things,” Girdler said.
Moore Wolfe told Girdler that he could have informed the city clerk of his desire to speak about a certain agenda item before the meeting.
Councilman Bill Faber motioned that the council suspend the rules so that Girdler could speak, adding that, “it might take a few meetings to get the hang of the new policy.”
“Some of us may not want to have this extended to the gentleman who is standing before us but he is a citizen nonetheless,” Faber said. Councilman David Horn seconded the motion, which later failed in a 4-3 vote.
Girdler added that the attorney general has ruled many times against public bodies who require people to sign up in advance because it is an access issue.
After Girdler repeatedly asked the mayor to allow him to speak, Faber said he was out of line.
The exchange took place after Girdler had lobbed insults at several city officials during his initial public comments, telling them that he plans to run for council and inviting them to “Decatur’s first Gulag.”
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro