Decatur council hears naming suggestion for downtown park

DECATUR — On Google Maps, it is listed as "Decatur City Center Plaza."

City Manager Scot Wrighton has another name for it: "accidental park" — because, well, it kind of became a park by accident.

Either way, there is currently no official name for the city-owned green space on the west side of Water Street between North and William streets in downtown Decatur.

But, a pair of citizens who addressed the Decatur City Council on Monday offered a suggestion: name the park for renowned artist Preston Jackson, a Decatur native whose sculpture of the African American Civil War experience already sits in the green space in question.

"Preston has been called one of the greatest Black artists of our time, and he is from Decatur, Illinois," Eyvonne Hawkins, a professor at Richland Community College, told council members. "Peoria Magazine referred to him as an internationally renowned artist and performer."

"His talent was born and nurtured right here in the city of Decatur, Illinois and this is where his legacy should reside for posterity by naming the park area in downtown Decatur where his bronze statue currently resides," she said.

Jim Taylor, an executive board member of the Decatur Trades and Labor Assembly, also urged the council to consider naming the space in Jackson's honor.

Jackson is a 1998 laureate of the Lincoln Academy of Illinois, the state's highest honor given to individuals. He lives in Peoria and is a founder of that city's Contemporary Art Center. He is also a professor emeritus of sculpture at the School of the Art Institute in Chicago.

He works in metals, including both steel and foundry casts, and painting.

Jackson, reached by the Herald & Review Thursday afternoon, said it would be "cool" to be recognized by his hometown, saying that "all of who I am stems from my Decatur connection."

He added that it might lead some to know a little more about his work as an artist.

"Sometimes recognition or just a name can get people to do a little research and know what's going on — because my heart is definitely in Decatur, Illinois," Jackson said.

The green space is directly across the street from the ADM City Center building, which was constructed in 2008 and bought by ADM in 2010.

Wrighton said there was "some expectation that ADM might build" additional facilities on the land, but that never came to pass.

While waiting for these economic development intentions to come to fruition, "the city and local partners landscaped and decorated the way that it has been today," Wrighton said.

Darren Reynolds, a project developer on the ADM City Center building, told the Herald & Review in 2010 that at least part of the green space would remain after being more popular than expected.

"We put grass in, and it was supposed to be a temporary fix," Reynolds said. "We've received so many positive comments. That green space was a tremendous draw and important factor for those considering locating down there."

Jackson's sculpture has been located on the green space since 2009. On Monday, members of the city council seemed receptive to the idea of naming the whole space for him.

"I think it is a wonderful idea to honor this Decatur native who has done and continues to do amazing things to make this community proud," said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. "But we need to have all of the information and what it would entail."

Moore Wolfe and other council members also said they would like to leave open the possibility of the land being used for economic development, such as a hotel.

Though Councilman David Horn said that should not "be an argument for delaying looking at naming that particular location." Councilman Bill Faber called the recognition "long, long overdue."

Councilman Dennis Cooper, who grew up a few doors down from Jackson, echoed that.

"He's an excellent gentleman and if anybody deserves such recognition, if it's not there, somewhere in Decatur, it would behoove us to find someplace to recognize him for his works," Cooper said.

Wrighton said he was "not aware of any kind of restrictive covenants" that would prevent the council from renaming the space.

Taylor hopes that, at the very least, they got the ball rolling.

"I know we can't do it tonight, but I sure would appreciate it if after tonight, you start talking about it and within the next month, you decide that it sounds like a good idea," Taylor said.

Contact Brenden Moore at brenden.moore@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @brendenmoore13.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.