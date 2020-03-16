Decatur council holds off on new police vehicles; funds could go toward COVID-19 relief

"It could take another seven to eight months after ordering the vehicles for us to receive them," Getz said. "We are no different than a lot of other cities. I called Springfield and they are still waiting on 20 cars."

"We will do our best to get this going as quickly as we can," Moore Wolfe said.

The decision to accept bids on vacant lot mowing projects was approved by the council in a 4-0 vote. Horn expressed concern, citing their decision to use funds toward vacant lots at the same time the police are being temporarily denied new vehicles.

"We've just delayed a purchase of $321,000 for six police cars, which has a clear potential impact on public safety, and now we are probably committing $350,000 to mow grass on vacant lots," Horn said. "I wonder if there is an opportunity to table this again until we have a better understanding of the impact of COVID-19."

City Manager Scot Wrighton said he did not recommend tabling it for two reasons, the first being that the police department has older vehicles they could use in the meantime.