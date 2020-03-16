Decatur council holds off on new police vehicles; funds could go toward COVID-19 relief

DECATUR — City council members voted to table the decision to purchase six new police vehicles as they consider future plans to help residents affected by coronavirus.
Schools and businesses have temporarily closed since the outbreak of COVID-19, leaving many people to question what this means for their daily lives. Decatur officials said Monday during an open-session meeting that while it is difficult to make plans that affect the city's budget, they would work on several measures to help Decatur residents.
"I am in support of any effort we can to help any small businesses to weather this storm because most don’t have reserves they need," Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said.
The council voted 4-0 to table the decision to purchase six new vehicles for the Decatur Police Department, which would cost $320,969.
Council members first voted on a motion by Councilman David Horn to amend the resolution so that it would allow for the purchase of three vehicles. Motions require four votes and this motion was denied by a 3-1 vote. Council members Rodney Walker, Horn and Moore Wolfe voted for the amendment and Lisa Gregory voted against it. Councilmen Chuck Kuhle, Pat McDaniel and Bill Faber were not present.
The decision was then made by council members to table the decision for a future meeting. Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz reminded the council that they approved the purchase of new vehicles in 2019 and have not yet received the cars.
"It could take another seven to eight months after ordering the vehicles for us to receive them," Getz said. "We are no different than a lot of other cities. I called Springfield and they are still waiting on 20 cars."
"We will do our best to get this going as quickly as we can," Moore Wolfe said.
The decision to accept bids on vacant lot mowing projects was approved by the council in a 4-0 vote. Horn expressed concern, citing their decision to use funds toward vacant lots at the same time the police are being temporarily denied new vehicles.
"We've just delayed a purchase of $321,000 for six police cars, which has a clear potential impact on public safety, and now we are probably committing $350,000 to mow grass on vacant lots," Horn said. "I wonder if there is an opportunity to table this again until we have a better understanding of the impact of COVID-19."
City Manager Scot Wrighton said he did not recommend tabling it for two reasons, the first being that the police department has older vehicles they could use in the meantime.
"If we don't do this, there is no fallback mechanism to get these lots mowed," Wrighton said. "However, in the event that we would need to further restrict funding, I believe we would be able to negotiate earlier terminations with these contractors."
Wrighton added at the end of the meeting that the city is working on compiling information to be published on their website outlining help for those in need and impacted by coronavirus. The website would include information about utilities, where to seek help from medical professionals, how to access city services online and more.
The city later this week is planning to close the Decatur Civic Center to the public. Staff plans to distribute information on how to access their online resources for bill pay and other services.
A study session scheduled for March 23 has been canceled. Meetings going forward could change depending on what is communicated by government officials, Moore Wolfe said.
Decatur staff is using red tape to section off seats so that attendees of tonight’s council meeting can remain “socially distant.” @heraldandreview #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/WtxJsRxbGN— Analisa Trofimuk (@AnalisaTro) March 16, 2020