Decatur council looks to change public comment policy, discourage 'hostile, toxic environment'

DECATUR — Public comments at Decatur City Council meetings would no longer be allowed during discussion of individual agenda items under policy changes being considered Monday.

City Manager Scot Wrighton, in a memo accompanying the proposed new policy, said changes were designed to make meetings more efficient, encourage opinions from all sides, prevent audience members from intimidating others and discourage "a hostile or toxic environment" at meetings.

The council would continue to allow a 30-minute time period at the beginning of meetings for residents to speak, with each person limited to three minutes. Residents would also be able to address the council during study sessions, when members engage in longer discussions on a topic and do not take binding action.

Instead of commenting during the discussion of agenda items, residents would be able to submit comments to the council in writing ahead of the meeting. People who have submitted documents could be asked to speak by the city manager or a majority of council members.

Also under the proposed new policy language, council members and city staff would be given an opportunity to respond after public comments have been made. Residents would not have an opportunity for rebuttal.