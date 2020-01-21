Decatur council makes zoning changes, OKs agreement with conservation district

Council members on Tuesday voted to continue their partnership with the Macon County Soil and Water Conservation District in reducing sediment, nitrates and other pollutants in Lake Decatur. The city since 1988 has funded the conservation district. The contract extension would call for an expenditure of $154,508, a 2% increase over what the city spent in 2019.

“We’ve been on two-year contracts and here we are proposing a one-year contract,” Wrighton said. “That in no way, whatsoever, reflects all of the work the conservation district does.” He said the council could consider in February a “much-larger scale scope” plan. “Depending on what direction that goes, that could change the work of this plan.”

Some of the duties of the one-year agreement, according to a city memo, include: providing technical assistance, research and review recommendations and public support for watershed management according to city documents, presenting at least 12 watershed conservation public education programs and planning watershed conservation cost share projects in the amount of $25,000 annually.