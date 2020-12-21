Decatur council may seek voter support for upping property tax for fire, police

DECATUR — Voters in Decatur could soon be faced with a ballot question asking them if they would be willing to pay more in taxes to support the city’s police and fire departments.
A discussion item on Monday evening’s Decatur City Council agenda looks at the idea of floating a referendum on the April ballot to gauge public interest in a special tax to support more “public safety staffing” along with rising cop and firefighter pension costs.
But while it’s always polite to ask, City Manager Scot Wrighton tells council members in a briefing note the law states they don’t have to get citizen permission before going ahead with the new tax.
Wrighton said, legally, the city can impose an extra tax to cover its whole share of pension costs, for example, and tax up to .075% of the assessed value of all taxable property for the “purpose of fire protection and/or police protection.”
The issue has come up because several council members had previously expressed interest in looking at whether such a tax might fly with voters. But therein lies the dilemma, as they are also on record as stating they don’t want to drive up property taxes they already feel are too high.
It might be a different ballgame if a ballot question returns with a majority in favor, but Wrighton warned it could also put the council in a politically awkward spot if voters say “no.”
“Furthermore, if a referendum is defeated, it could tie the hands of the City Council if, in the future, they felt they had no choice but to increase taxes to adequately provide for essential city services,” Wrighton added.
Support Local Journalism
But whatever the voters might say, Wrighton said the city is going to face some major financial headaches paying for public safety costs, particularly pension costs, without winning concessions from police or firemen or finding more revenue sources.
“The city’s portion of public safety pension costs increased by more than $1 million in 2021 over 2020,” Wrighton said in his briefing memo. “A similar increase is expected in 2022…”
Wrighton said the council had decided to put only a small percentage of the current pension contributions due into the 2021 property tax levy and fund the rest from other sources, a strategy he said was “not sustainable in the future.”
Another money issue up for discussion Monday is reconsidering the way the city charges for video gaming licenses, and realigning those charges to give local businesses a cost break.
Alternatives presented to council members for their consideration by city legal staff include a proposal to only charge “terminal operators'' licensing fees and not bill the businesses housing the machines. Another proposal would split the licensing fee, and therefore lower it for businesses who pay it alone now, by dividing the charge ($500 per terminal) between the business housing the machine and the terminal operator.
Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth, speaking Sunday, said the city professional staff had drafted various options to help out local business owners in response to concerns from council members. He said the council was aware business owners were suffering after state-mandated restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19 had shutdown video gaming.
Kindseth said the city council had already enacted earlier relief measures, voting to extend by 60 days the deadline for the payment of licensing fees normally due at the end of the year.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Decatur Christmas decorations of the past
Bob and Nellie Blair
Santa Claus
Plugging Santa in
Window display
Artificial trees
Wired for the season
Season's Greetings
8,750 lights
Religious category
Darrell Beck
Non-religious category
Mixture of themes
Santa Claus
Pointsof light
Disney Land
Holiday Glow
Christmas decorations
It's over
Shusters
Tree trimming time
Christmas in the air
Christmas Cat
Santa heads for landing
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.