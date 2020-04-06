Decatur council members extend emergency order, discuss COVID-19 relief measures

DECATUR — City leaders on Monday extended an emergency declaration and sought other ways to provide relief to residents affected by the spread of COVID-19 as the county's number of confirmed cases crossed into double-digits.
County health officials said two more cases were confirmed: a woman in her 30s who is isolated at her home and a woman in her 50s who is in isolation at Decatur Memorial Hospital. That brings the county's total to 10. The first cases were confirmed March 27.
Like other government bodies throughout the country, Decatur council members on Monday turned to technology to conduct their business without violating rules that bar gatherings of 10 or more people. Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe attended in person while all other council members and several city department heads participated through video calls. The meeting was broadcast live at decaturil.gov.
The emergency declaration announced by Moore Wolfe on March 23 was only in effect through the April 6 council meeting. The order allows the city to suspend or change regulatory ordinances, such as utility payments and code enforcement; determine whether and what public buildings will be open, when and to whom; and determine essential government functions and identify employees or contractors needed to perform those functions.
Council members also discussed a list of suggested measures compiled by Wrighton to help as the pandemic causes temporary business closures, pay cuts and furloughs and other issues that hurt residents financially.
Some have already been implemented, such as temporarily suspending water shutoffs and late fees for city utility bills for those who can't pay, effective March 13 until April 30. The city also has suspended collection of bus fares so as to better protect drivers and suspended citations for late pet registrations until after May 1. It also suspended penalties and interest for businesses that could not pay local taxes, like food and beverage taxes, on March 20.
Other measures proposed by Wrighton, which met with council approval on Monday, included extension of licenses for hotels and motels, vehicles for hire and their drivers and others, as well as an extension of deadlines for garbage hauler permit fees.
“What I believe is most imperative now, however, is to decide on the most appropriate and useful economic relief measures the city can reasonably offer to help those citizens, families and small businesses most affected by the economic disruptions caused by COVID-19, and the stay-at-home and closure orders issued by the State of Illinois,” City Manager Scot Wrighton said in a memo to the council, adding that “it may eventually be necessary to create a new fund to help pay the utility and other bills of those who have lost their jobs.”
He said the funds could come from $834,287 in Community Development Block Grants funds recently announced by U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville. Decatur is one of seven Central Illinois cities to received the federal funding.
Wrighton said city staff members are still researching how these one-time funds can be used to result in the greatest positive impact in Decatur. “How that will be used and how we access it is still being worked out,” Wrighton said Monday.
Councilman Bill Faber suggested adding a resolution that would address residents who are uninsured or cannot afford copays or treatment for illnesses and/or COVID-19.
Moore Wolfe and Councilman Pat McDaniel said the city should wait for the state to take action on this issue, which Gov. J.B. Pritzker has mentioned during recent press conferences. Councilwoman Lisa Gregory said offering city resources when it is unclear of where the city budget stands would be making a promise city staff cannot keep.
“All of us want to help, and there are so many things and so many unknowns at this point, we might want to hold on a resolution,” Moore Wolfe said.
Councilman David Horn asked Wrighton if there is “a way to reach out to the citizens of Decatur and ask them what types of assistance they need right now.”
Wrighton said they could develop a survey utilizing the city website and social media to do so because “the nature of the needs varies from person to person.” Council members informally agreed to this, while specifying that it should be clear that the city was asking about needs without promising any specific aid.
In other business, council members also approved a $1.2 million agreement with The Howard G. Buffett Foundation to revitalize the Johns Hill neighborhood.
The donated funds would go toward the first part of a plan to revitalize 24 square blocks by Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, East Wood Street, East Cantrell Street and South Jasper east of downtown.
Much of the money is part of a previously announced $1 million donation announced by the foundation in 2019 to help pay for neighborhood revitalization. The funds had been pledged but not not yet committed to a specific project.
The foundation in the past three years has donated a total of $2 million for the city's neighborhood revitalization plans. In 2017, $1 million was given for revitalization, which was used to buy 750 parcels of Macon County trustee land.
Buffett, the son of billionaire Warren Buffett and a former Macon County sheriff, has also donated funds toward coronavirus-related efforts. His organization committed to provide $290,000 for community social service groups to help with pandemic response. Buffett previously pledged an additional $1 million for food and medical needs.
Moore Wolfe said this had been in the works for some time and community and board members met weeks ago to discuss. She said they were “incredibly excited” for the project.
“This will transform the johns Hill neighborhood for many many years to come,” Horn said.
Council members also on Monday approved an intergovernmental agreement to join the Central Illinois Land Bank Authority, which serves over 15 municipalities throughout Vermillion and Champaign counties. The land bank helps with a number of services including lawn maintenance and the demolition of properties. The Herald & Review reported in August that Decatur had nearly 200 properties on its demolition list.
Wrighton said the city would have a seat on the board of the land bank, they would gain funding which would lead to a quicker turnover of the demolition of houses.
Moore Wolfe ended the meeting asking residents to comply with government orders to stay home, reminding residents that they should only go out for essential services — going to the grocery store, the pharmacy, an essential job or similar function.
"Go to the store, go home," Moore Wolfe said. "It is the only way we can stop the spread of this disease, this crisis (of) coronavirus, is by not being around each other."
She added that playgrounds, basketball courts and other public recreational spots that encourage gathering are closed.
"It is OK if you want to run around, just do it with social distancing, because this is life and death here," she said, "and the best thing we can do to protect the health of our citizens it to enforce that."
