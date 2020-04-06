Decatur council members extend emergency order, discuss COVID-19 relief measures

Council members also discussed a list of suggested measures compiled by Wrighton to help as the pandemic causes temporary business closures, pay cuts and furloughs and other issues that hurt residents financially.

Some have already been implemented, such as temporarily suspending water shutoffs and late fees for city utility bills for those who can't pay, effective March 13 until April 30. The city also has suspended collection of bus fares so as to better protect drivers and suspended citations for late pet registrations until after May 1. It also suspended penalties and interest for businesses that could not pay local taxes, like food and beverage taxes, on March 20.

Other measures proposed by Wrighton, which met with council approval on Monday, included extension of licenses for hotels and motels, vehicles for hire and their drivers and others, as well as an extension of deadlines for garbage hauler permit fees.