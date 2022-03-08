 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur council members float gas tax relief

DECATUR — With drivers experiencing pain at the pump, Decatur City Councilwoman Lisa Gregory and Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe have floated the possibility of temporarily pausing the city's 5-cent local motor fuel tax.

Moore Wolfe, speaking towards the end of Monday's Decatur City Council meeting, said she "wanted to kind of take the temperature on council" on the topic.

Most expressed a desire to offer economic relief to residents experiencing pressures by gas prices that have risen north of $4 a gallon.

However, the tax is a major tax revenue generator for the city, bringing in $1.8 million into city coffers annually. Those funds are then used to maintain the city's streets program.

City Manager Scot Wrighton suggested that if the council were to move forward with a pause that they “replenish the losses in the local motor fuel tax out of the surplus in your general fund.”

The city has surplus cash at the moment due to better-than-expected economic performance and federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Moore Wolfe then told Wrighton to "put together some possibilities for us" on on how to relieve the financial burden of inflation on city residents.

