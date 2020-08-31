Decatur council members show opposition to any first responder budget cuts during study session

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR – As Decatur city staff begin the process of plotting a 2021 budget, some council members made it clear during a Monday study session there is one area that is off limits when it comes to cuts to offset any shortfalls caused by the coronavirus.

"I am not at all willing to entertain a reduction in force of our first responders," councilwoman Lisa Gregory said during a study session that also included discussion of the planned Brush College/Faries Parkway.

The same message was shared by council members David Horn and Rodney Walker.

With the increase in shootings and violence in the city in recent weeks, "We need all the help we can get," Walker said. He is also in favor of finding ways to help small businesses who are suffering due to the shutdowns.

City Manager Scot Wrighton said the city staff will begin preparing a budget for 2021 and he was seeking input from the council on what their priorities should be. The city will be "OK" for 2020, but 2021 is an unknown because circumstances could change rapidly and the budget should reflect that.