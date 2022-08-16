Decatur council OKs amended water agreement with ADM, discusses waste hauling service

DECATUR — Within an hour of a major Decatur economic development involving Archer Daniels Midland being announced, the city council approved an amended water agreement with the food processing giant that will allow it to sell non-potable water from its Lake Decatur treatment plant.

Per the agreement, approved 6-0-1, ADM will be able to sell raw water to Decatur businesses through the North Water Treatment, which was purchased from the city in 1999. The company will be permitted to draw up to 24 million gallons of water per day from Lake Decatur.

City officials view this as a key economic development incentive that can attract businesses that are synergistic with ADM or other manufacturing companies with water-heavy processes, especially in the industrial northeast quadrant of the city.

"If it comes from the North Water Treatment Plant, then it's a shorter delivery time, less pumping and because it's not drinking water quality — which is what we produce and we continue to have a monopoly on that — it's cheaper," said City Manager Scot Wrighton.

Non-potable water is water that does not meet drinking water standards but can be used for other purposes, such as industrial processes. ADM is easily the largest consumer of Lake Decatur water.

The new agreement, which comes after years of negotiations, passed the same night it was announced that ADM had formed a partnership with a South Korean firm to locate two new ventures in Decatur that will create 125 jobs.

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe credited the city's ample water supply, aided by a $92 million dredging project that increased capacity by clearing sediment out of Lake Decatur, as a major incentive for companies to locate in Soy City.

"We did that, which laid the groundwork for the kind of success story that we're getting with LG Chem," Moore Wolfe said. "That and the partnership with ADM because we have had so many synergies going on. It all just kind of goes together."

The amended agreement also settles a long-running dispute between ADM and the city over the former's obligation as the largest consumer of lake water to help pay for the project.

It makes clear that ADM is obligated to make an annual payment until the city retires the bonded debt that helped pay for the project. With this, ADM will likely pay an around additional $1 million annually to the city through 2038.

The company will pay a rate of 35 cents per 1,000 gallons and will now be subject to the same annual inflationary increase — up to 2.5% — paid by regular water and sewer customers.

Even with this, ADM pays a significantly reduced rate for water as compared to residents and other businesses. This concern over the agribusiness giant paying its fair share led Councilman David Horn to abstain from voting.

"Ultimately, residents of one of the poorest cities in Illinois should not be subsidizing the costs for water capacity and watershed management projects, particularly given, in the case of dredging, that the project was a result of agricultural practices used to grow the raw ingredients of food processing companies, which in turn use the lakes' raw water for the process," Horn said.

His comments earned a retort from Moore Wolfe and Councilman Chuck Kuhle.

"Mayor, how many people does Archer Daniels Midland employ in this town?" Kuhle asked.

"I believe it's around 4,500," Moore Wolfe said. "There are also ancillary companies that do business with ADM that would not have jobs for people if we didn't have ADM. And ADM continues to grow and attract companies, one of which was announced well this council meeting was going on."

"And they're our No. 1 employer by far?" Kuhle asked.

"By far," Moore Wolfe said, highlighting the company's importance to Decatur.

In other news, the council kicked off what Wrighton described as a "10,000-foot altitude" conversation about waste hauling services in the city.

There have been significant complaints in recent years over service as labor shortages contribute to missed pickups and poor service. Several mergers of waste hauling companies have also contributed to confusion.

Though no action was taken, Wrighton indicated that changes to city code will likely be forthcoming. The city does not contract with waste haulers but grants licenses that allow them to operate within city limits.

The city has a set schedule of maximum compensation rates, which is currently at $19 for a single-family home.

There are currently six waste haulers in Decatur. Waste Management, by far, has the largest market share at 80%.

David Schaab, municipal marketing manager for Waste Management's Central Illinois territory, said that labor shortages contributed to spotty service, which he acknowledged is "not up to our standards."

Schaab described waste hauling as "the most heavily habituated service that any city offers its citizens."

"People set their work week and their week in general by the trash collection," he said. "You know when it comes in, you know when it's due, you know that's a dependent thing. Any disruption to that is dramatic … it is an emotional issue."

He said that the company has brought in outside drivers, some from out-of-state, to aid with the worker shortage. The company has nine hires in the process, which he said should help address immediate concerns.

Though earnings reports show Waste Management to be quite profitable, Schaab said that increased labor and fuel costs mean that a rate increase may be necessary.

"This is pretty much going to be the blueprint for the future," Schaab said, noting that the company has raised wages three times in 14 months and is now offering signing bonuses to remain competitive. "It's going to be a much more expensive service than it has been."

In the broad hour-long discussion, council members brought up everything from the size of trash cans to where the company's call center is located to the status of yard waste and recycling.

Wrighton suggested that the discussion was robust enough to negate the need for a second, separate study session on the topic before amendments to the city code are offered.

However, Moore Wolfe suggested that more discussion will likely take place before action is taken.

"Nobody wants to pay more," Moore Wolfe said. "Everybody wants to have what we have now at least, if not something better. So it's going to be a tough pill if we are asking residents to pay more and get less."