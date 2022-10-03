Decatur council OKs capping Civic Center parking lot with solar panel-topped canopies

It’s always sunny in Decatur — at least that's the hope of city leaders who have backed what, once built, will be the city's largest solar panel installation.

The Decatur City Council approved three ordinances Monday evening clearing the way for a Peoria-based company to cover most of the parking spaces in the Decatur Civic Center parking lot with canopies that are topped with solar panels.

The company, Hawk-Attollo LLC., will own and maintain the system. But as part of the package, the city has entered into a 15-year power purchase agreement to buy the power it generates, a deal officials estimate will save the city about $100,000 annually — or more than $1.4 million over the life of the deal.

The electricity generated by the 2,616 solar panels will be used to power the Civic Center while surplus energy produced during peak summer months will be sent back to the electric grid. The city will pull from the grid during winter months when solar panels do not generate near as much electricity.

The project will cost an estimated $5 million, which will be picked up by Hawk-Attollo, and is expected to be online by July 2024, a delay city officials attribute to supply chain challenges.

The city will have the right to buy the system at any time.

The property is owned and maintained by the Decatur Civic Center Authority, a governmental entity created by state statute. But the city signed a 99-year lease agreement in 1980, the year the facility opened.

Due to this unique arrangement, the council also had to vote to amend the city's lease agreement with the authority to move forward with the project.

The council also approved an ordinance that OKs an interconnection agreement with Ameren to ultimately build this "behind the meter" project.

All three ordinances were approved unanimously.

Deputy city manager Jon Kindseth touted the project as "shovel-ready" and said that, if successful, there “will be a lot of projects behind this.”

"This (is) the model that hopefully we can replicate over and over and over again," Kindseth said.

Kindseth identified the city's library and the South Water Treatment Plant as potential candidates for solar panels sometime in the near future.

And the city has already earmarked $4 million from a $17 million federal grant received by the Decatur Public Transit System in August for solar panels that will cover the rooftops of transit facilities. The rest of those funds are to be used to further the city's transition to a carbon-neutral bus fleet by 2035.

Council members touted the agreement.

"When you think of this in the context of trying to get a public transit fleet that is zero emissions in coming years as well as soon having the opportunity to purchase solar power at a reduced rate, these are concrete steps that the city is taking to make us carbon neutral," said Councilman David Horn.

Councilman Bill Faber said it was "an example of creativity and imagination" on the party of city staff and the council.

