Decatur council OKs overnight downtown park closures

DECATUR — Despite significant pushback from the community and sharp dissension within its own ranks, the Decatur City Council voted Monday to close two city-owned downtown parks during the overnight hours.

Under the ordinance, effective immediately, Central Park and Preston Jackson Park will be closed from midnight to 6 a.m. Per the specific language, "it shall be unlawful for any person to walk, stand, or otherwise be present in or upon" the public parks during those hours, with those in violation potentially subject to a $25 fine per violation.

The ordinance is significantly watered down compared to what was initially proposed, which was to close the park at 10 p.m. and impose fines between $150 and $500 for each offense.

The council also amended the proposal to include a one-year sunset provision, meaning it will expire without council action this time next year. The final vote was 6-1, with Councilman David Horn the lone 'no' vote.

However, the roll call belied the level of contention on the ordinance, which city staff said was needed to combat a rise in vandalism, defacement, dumping of trash and debris and other problems at the downtown parks.

Several residents spoke out against the proposal, accusing council members and city staff of targeting people experiencing homelessness, many of whom congregate in the parks during the hours they will now be closed.

"Let me go on record and say I find the tentative actions of our elected officials morally reprehensible," said activist Jacob Jenkins, who called the fine the "new poor people's tax."

"In this season, you've decided to wage war on people with nothing," added Will Wetzel, a candidate for Decatur school board. "And your weapon of choice is a fine worth more money than some of these people will see in a month. Instead of opening your hearts this Christmas season, you've let them be turned to stone."

Charo Covington, program director of social service agency Dove, Inc., said said that the organization and others under the umbrella of the Macon County Continuum of Care, opposed the ordinance.

"We feel strongly that this proposed ordinance will disproportionately impact the individuals we serve who are experiencing homelessness in our community, it will create additional barriers in securing permanent housing, including several charges, fines and erosion of trust between those who need help and those helping them," Covington said.

According to the annual point-in-time survey, there were 93 people experiencing homelessness in Macon County as of January 2022. This is down significantly from the nearly 250 just one decade ago.

While there are emergency shelters within walking distance of both parks, many experiencing homelessness choose to stay outside due to strict shelter rules or, in some cases, to avoid being split from family members as some shelters take men only, Covington said.

"When they are down there and they don't have nowhere to go, more than likely we already are working with them," Covington said.

However, City Manager Scot Wrighton pushed back hard on the notion that the city was targeting those who are homeless, noting that the ordinance applies to all people.

He also noted that since the cancelation of Decatur Celebration, the city has sought to bring new events downtown. He said that "it is important that the city take reasonable steps to ensure that its downtown parks are always in a condition to house planned and spontaneous events."

"I think that in too many places these criminal acts, with no response, have become the norm and we should not just cede or give up the public space," Wrighton said.

Wrighton and some council members mentioned anecdotal accounts of more graffiti in the parks, people defecating on the side of the Transfer House and the flipping over of picnic tables in Central Park.

In his memo to council, Wrighton wrote that such instances add to "the clean-up and maintenance responsibilities of the Public Works Department on a daily basis."

Wrighton provided no data showing an uptick in criminal activity in either park. And, in any case, police have the ability to charge people with crimes, such as criminal damage to property, if they occur with or without the ordinance.

However, he said the blanket overnight park closures would help aid police, who would not have to "catch someone in the act" of committing a crime, but simply keep people out of the park after midnight.

Though the language of the ordinance is clear cut, Wrighton said officers will maintain discretion and seek compliance before issuing citations.

"If we write zero tickets and still achieve compliance, we will be very happy because writing tickets is not the goal," he said. "The goal is compliance with just simply clearing out the park once a day. We had no interest in obtaining ticket revenue."

Police Chief Shane Brandel told council members that "the spirit of the law" was just as important as the letter of the law, using speed limit laws as an example.

"I can legally by the letter of the law write you a ticket for going one mile an hour over the speed," Brandel said. "But that's not the spirit of the law, so that's not how we ever, ever enforced that."

"If I had an officer who was going to write that citation over and over again, me and that officer would have a problem," he continued. "And that problem would be rectified, I can assure you of that."

Proponents also note that the ordinance is similar to what the Decatur Park District has on the books. Park district properties are closed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. with those in violation potentially facing fines between $65 and $1,000.

However, there are significant differences in size and setting between the urban, city-owned downtown parks and park district parks, typically nestled in residential areas.

In addition to community outcry, the ordinance as proposed received significant pushback from Councilmen Dennis Cooper and David Horn.

Cooper called it "ludicrous" and "disgraceful that we would even consider fining somebody that's homeless."

"I think we're setting something in place for no reason other than somebody's complaining," Cooper said. "And we're gonna harass the lowest people in our city. It's that simple."

Seeking to find compromise, Councilwoman Lisa Gregory, still toward the beginning of the discussion, suggested that they drop the fine altogether and move back the closure time from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Cooper said he was amenable and suggested the change, which was approved 4-3, with Horn and Councilman Bill Faber also voting in the affirmative.

Horn, opposed to any closure of the parks, later offered an amendment to scrap it completely, which was supported by Cooper but failed to garner any other votes.

However, Brandel and city attorney Wendy Morthland both said that the lack of a penalty would leave the city with no enforcement mechanism for noncompliance. And since it is a public park, charging someone with criminal trespass would be suspect at best.

"The one thing that makes it illegal or a violation is the city code itself," Brandel said. "It's still public property and I don't know how it would be trespassing at that point."

So an ordinance without a fine or penalty would essentially be toothless.

This led to an interesting back-and-forth on the council.

"So just for clarification: I'm playing frisbee at 1 a.m. ..." Horn said.

"You're asked to go home..." Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe interjected.

"Chief Brandel stops by and he says 'you need to leave' and if I say no, I'm on a role playing frisbee, there is no fine at all, there is no consequence, is that what I'm hearing?" Horn asked.

"Apparently," Moore Wolfe said.

"But, if you do it regularly, then we will change the ordinance and we will put a fine in because you're not obeying what we want you to do," said Councilman Chuck Kuhle.

Kuhle didn't wait long, minutes later motioning to amend the proposed ordinance to bring back a fine, this time $25. This was supported 4-3, with Moore Wolfe, Culp, Gregory and Kuhle in support.

Minutes later, Cooper motioned to amend the proposal to include the one-year sunset provision, with was approved 4-3, with Culp, Faber and Horn joining him in the affirmative.

After all that, the ordinance was eventually adopted 6-1.

This story will be updated.