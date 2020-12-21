Decatur council rescinds video gaming licensing fees on business for a year

"I would really like to see us move the burden of the fee from our restaurant/bar establishments to the owner of the games."

Objections had ranged from being fair to the machine owners to the complaint of Councilman David Horn, who said no one need feel sorry for the video gaming industry. He said it won more than $100 million in annual revenues from Decatur and needed no help or assistance.

But Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe argued local businesses were hurting in the wake of the economic snake eyes that rolled in from the wake of COVID-19. "I think we are trying, in the best case scenario, to give immediate relief to our small businesses," the mayor said.

Speaking ahead of Monday’s meeting, Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth said the city just wanted to help businesses survive until the effects of the newly-arrived vaccine against COVID-19 take hold and gets life in general, and the gambling business in particular, gets back on track.

“So hopefully by January or February 1 we can start to see the reopening of some indoor activities, including video gambling,” Kindseth added. “But, of course, that timeframe is open-ended.”

And in a briefing note from City Manager Scot Wrighton spelled out just how much the city wins when those video gambling terminals fire up again.

