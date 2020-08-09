Decatur council study session to talk about COVID impact on budget is canceled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A City Council study session to discuss the financial implications of COVID-19 on the municipal budget, originally scheduled for tonight, has been canceled to allow members more time to review the proposals.

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said Sunday night a review of the council packet over the weekend was the first time she and other council members became aware of the many "out of the box" ideas being put forth by city staff to address ways of offset declining revenues.

Moore Wolfe said it was decided the council would be in a better position to fully consider the ideas if given more time to review them and weigh their pros and cons.

"It was too much information and too little time," she said, adding the council has many tough decision ahead.

In a memo to the council about the study session, City Manager Scot Wrighton and Deputy City Manger Jon Kindset wrote that the upcoming budget "is likely going to be one of the most distorted budgets the city has had for many years. As was previously discussed, there has already been and we anticipate a continued disappointing trend in revenue receipts through the end of this fiscal year."