You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Decatur council to consider adding mask rules to city code
0 comments
breaking

Decatur council to consider adding mask rules to city code

masks 1 03.24.20.JPG

Volunteers work on face masks on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Decatur. 

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The Decatur City Council on Monday will consider making it a legal requirement to wear face masks in certain circumstances to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

The rules would come through an amendment to city code that outlines when masks would be required. The move comes as Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered Illinoisans to wear masks in public when social distancing is not possible, starting Friday. 

In a memo to the city council, City Manager Scot Wrighton wrote that the city code change was being recommended in light of Pritzker's order and because of a general desire to prevent the spread of disease. 

Disobeying the rules would be a minor violation of city code, and "police will have broad discretion as to when and where to write citations," Wrighton said.

The ordinance says people who violate the code could be fined between $250 and $500 for each offense, but also says the city could take other steps. 

"The goal of the city is to have people wear masks where required and thereby protect others from virus, not to generate tickets or revenue," Wrighton wrote. 

Masks, or protective face coverings over the mouth and nose, would be required in the following circumstances:

  • Shopping or working at retail businesses;
  • Picking up food from a drive-thru or curbside; 
  • Visiting a health care provider;
  • Traveling on public transportation, taxis or rideshares like Uber; 
  • Interacting with customers, clients, patients or coworkers at a place of business or worship that is open to the general public;
  • Performing services for state and local government agencies, where close interactions with other people are unavoidable; 
  • When feeling sick, coughing, sneezing or otherwise ill. 

Exceptions include children younger than 2 and people with medical issues whose health would be compromised if they wore a face covering.

People are also not required to wear the masks when engaging in physical activity like walking or running while maintaining social distance from others; when they are alone or with other members of the same household; and when eating or drinking, whether in public or private. 

The ordinance also allows a business or property owner to refuse admission or service to anyone who is not wearing a face covering. 

READ THE ORDINANCE:

Download PDF Mask ordinance

SELFIES: Face masks of Central Illinois

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News