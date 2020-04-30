Decatur council to consider adding mask rules to city code

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — The Decatur City Council on Monday will consider making it a legal requirement to wear face masks in certain circumstances to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The rules would come through an amendment to city code that outlines when masks would be required. The move comes as Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered Illinoisans to wear masks in public when social distancing is not possible, starting Friday.

In a memo to the city council, City Manager Scot Wrighton wrote that the city code change was being recommended in light of Pritzker's order and because of a general desire to prevent the spread of disease.

Disobeying the rules would be a minor violation of city code, and "police will have broad discretion as to when and where to write citations," Wrighton said.

The ordinance says people who violate the code could be fined between $250 and $500 for each offense, but also says the city could take other steps.