Decatur council to consider property tax levy

DECATUR — The Decatur City Council on Monday will consider a modest increase in the city's property tax levy.

The proposed levy is about $15.32 million, a 2.5% increase, or just under $375,000 more, compared to this year's levy.

In a memo to city officials, city manager Scot Wrighton and treasurer Greg Zientara wrote that the levy would be enough to capture new construction and annexations while keeping "city property taxes comparatively level for owners of property that have not been improved or recently annexed."

In this sense, the city is not taking advantage of increases in property values due to inflation, though Wrighton and Zientara acknowledged that this restraint "will probably be absorbed by increases enacted by other taxing districts."

The city's share of the property tax bill is typically about 15%. The largest share goes toward the school district.

This year, the rate was about $1.69 per $100 of assessed value. The city projects that it could actually go down slightly to about $1.66 per $100, or about $1,660 for a property valued at $100,000.

However, it is impossible to determine the rate with complete accuracy as the city only sets the total levy amount. The rate to achieve that number is determined by the Macon County Assessor's Office.

The levy does not account fully for the city's mounting pension obligations, which take up a larger and larger portion of the city's operating budget every year and presents the biggest long-term structural challenge.

Though an option was presented earlier this year to levy for the full amount owed to police and fire pensions, it was never seriously considered as it would have triggered a massive 16.8% property tax hike.

The police pension contribution is expected to climb to more than $6.4 million from more than $6 million this year and about $5.6 million in 2021. The fire pension contribution will come at more than $7.1 million, up from $6.6 million this year and $6.1 million in 2021.

The majority of those police and fire pension payments, $5.53 million and $6.1 million, respectively, will be picked up by the property tax levy while the rest will come from the city's general fund.

This year's levy will also send nearly $3 million to the Decatur Public Library, $66,700 to the Decatur Municipal Band and more than $650,000 to pay down bonded debt.

