Decatur Council to discuss Business 51 streetscape proposals

DECATUR — The future of Business Route 51 between Pershing Road and Eldorado Street tops the Decatur City Council's agenda Monday.

City staff will seek input from council members on what improvements they would like to see to the dilapidated stretch of pavement, which is due for a facelift from the Illinois Department of Transportation in either 2022 or 2023.

"I think the purpose is to kind of get the council's direction on some of these alternatives that are proposed for various sections along 51, but then generally to get the public support for reducing the amount of vehicular pavement and replacing it with more green space and more pedestrian facilities, whether it's reducing the number of lanes or narrowing the lanes," said assistant city manager Jon Kindseth.

IDOT's initial plan for the route was to complete a "mill and fill" of Water and Main streets, fixing the existing asphalt but making no other improvements to the street or surrounding streetscape.

City staff objected, arguing that the road in its current state is too wide and detracts from neighborhood revitalization efforts. They have expressed interest in a road diet that would reduce driving lanes, add green space and improve the overall streetscape.