Decatur council to discuss new fire stations, minority business enterprise ordinance revisions

DECATUR — The Decatur City Council is expected to take action related to two new fire stations and adopt updates to the minority business enterprise ordinance when it meets Monday in regular session.
The council meets at 5:30 p.m. in the Decatur Civic Center Theater.
The council will consider resolution authorizing the purchase of property at 3530 E. Chestnut Ave., to be used as the new home of Fire Station No. 7. The sale price is $82,000.
Decisions are made on a case-by-case basis, based on the size of the business and the employee's duties.
The current station is a shared facility on the grounds of the Decatur Airport, which city staff described in their memo to the council as being in “significant need of repairs.” The memo also states the new location would provide a better base from which to serve increasing development east of Lake Decatur and south of U.S. 36, without being hindered by the railroad tracks that run along the highway.
The council also is expected to enter into a $2,959,000 contract with Bloomington-based Felmley-Dickerson Co. for the construction of a new Fire Station No. 3, which will move a couple blocks north from its current location at 1308 W. Eldorado St. to Fairview Plaza. As part of the contract, it was noted that Felmley-Dickerson will employ the services of at least two minority contractors that will provide a minimum of 18% of the contracted work.
These two projects, and the recently opened Fire Station No. 5 along Mound Road, are part of an $8.5 million fire station upgrade initiative that also includes renovations to four existing stations. The project is being funded through the issuance of bonds.
The council also will consider revisions to its existing minority business enterprise (MBE) ordinance. The changes, the first in more than five years, were discussed at the council’s July 13 study session and also includes additional recommendations from members of the African American community.
Among the added recommendations from community members was clearer language in the ordinance, generally associated with public works projects, of incentives for procuring equipment, supplies and services from MBEs.
Minority business enterprises are defined as those companies owned 51% or more by minority persons, where a majority of the board and leadership of the company are minority persons.
The changes discussed during the study session include awarding contractors who surpass 20% MBE participation by aggregate dollar value to receive a 2% bonus; and provide that qualified MBEs bidding on city procurement contracts can be awarded contracts if they provide goods, services, construction work, equipment and supplies purchased by the city even without being the lowest qualified bidder, if they are within 2% of the low bid.
The ordinance also requires that the MBEs must have their offices located in one of 17 Central Illinois counties -- Macon, Dewitt, Sangamon, Piatt, Moultrie, Logan, Christian, Tazewell, Peoria, Woodford, McLean, Champaign, Menard, Mason, Vermilion, Morgan and Shelby.
The council also will consider adding to current licenses and alcoholic liquore ordinances restrictions on local businesses included in an emergency declaration issued last week by Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe intended to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
