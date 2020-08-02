Decatur council to discuss new fire stations, minority business enterprise ordinance revisions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Decatur City Council is expected to take action related to two new fire stations and adopt updates to the minority business enterprise ordinance when it meets Monday in regular session.

The council meets at 5:30 p.m. in the Decatur Civic Center Theater.

The council will consider resolution authorizing the purchase of property at 3530 E. Chestnut Ave., to be used as the new home of Fire Station No. 7. The sale price is $82,000.

The current station is a shared facility on the grounds of the Decatur Airport, which city staff described in their memo to the council as being in “significant need of repairs.” The memo also states the new location would provide a better base from which to serve increasing development east of Lake Decatur and south of U.S. 36, without being hindered by the railroad tracks that run along the highway.