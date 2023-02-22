DECATUR — The city's welcome sign along Business U.S. 51 proudly boasts it as the "original home of the Chicago Bears."

But, as the Bears look for help to make their next move, this time from Chicago's Soldier Field to a new stadium in suburban Arlington Heights, their original hometown is joining with more than 100 cities and towns in signaling to state lawmakers that broader tax-increment financing reform — viewed by some as a prerequisite for any Bears incentives — should be punted.

TIF districts are tools used by local governments to leverage future gains in property tax revenue to attract private investment to blighted areas in need of redevelopment.

Any increase in property tax revenue gets diverted into a special fund that can only be used for certain purposes — such as being returned to the developers to improve their properties, or used by the city for infrastructure upgrades in the designated area.

The Decatur City Council, with a 6-1 vote, urged state lawmakers to maintain the current TIF structure without additional restrictions that have been proposed in legislation filed earlier this month.

"There are certainly some bad examples of how communities have used TIF," said deputy city manager Jon Kindseth. "I don't believe that Decatur is one of those and TIFs are working for the city. And so this resolution really would be filed with other cities showing the support to the state legislators urging them to leave it alone, as it is written."

What's being proposed

State Sen. Ann Gillespie, D-Arlington Heights, filed two TIF-related bills this month.

The first, Senate Bill 1350, would allow for property tax assessments to be frozen for up to 40 years on “mega projects” such as the Bears are proposing.

The team — or another developer of a "mega project" — would have to invest at least $500 million and negotiate an annual payment-in-lieu-of-taxes with local taxing bodies.

In an open letter last week confirming that the team had closed on the $197 million purchase of the 326-acre Arlington Park site, the Bears said that "this project would require assistance to ensure feasibility, including our securing property tax certainty."

Gillespie's second proposal, Senate Bill 1391, is a broader TIF reform package that, among other things, would reduce the life of a TIF from 23 years to 20 years, eliminate 12-year extensions and only allow for one two-year extension.

It would also allow any school district or community college district to opt out of participating in the TIF, which is allowed in seven other states. It would also prevent future district boundaries from overlapping with existing boundaries.

Along with Gillespie, the broader legislation is co-sponsored by state Sen. Robert Peters, D-Chicago, whose district includes Soldier Field, as well as state Sen. Doris Turner, D-Springfield.

For proponents, the legislation is about reigning in the excesses of TIF, which they say funnels tax revenue to private developers at the expense of local schools while increasing the property tax burden on small businesses and homeowners.

"Before we embark on any discussion about these economic incentive tools, we need to recognize that they place some groups at a disadvantage and we need to figure out how we can do economic incentives without putting them at disadvantages," Gillespie told Lee Enterprises.

When asked if the Bears "mega project" legislation was contingent upon TIF reform, Gillespie said that "I don't think the votes are there to do it unless we have the broader discussion."

'A very bad bill'

But, in perhaps a show of how difficult it will be for the Bears to score in Springfield, that broader discussion has encouraged fierce pushback from cities across the state. At least 103 municipalities have passed resolutions in support of maintaining the current system.

Some of the state's largest cities, including Aurora, Carbondale, Peoria and Rockford, have passed resolutions similar to Decatur, as has its neighbor, Mount Zion.

"This is a very bad bill for economic development," said Brad Cole, executive director of the Illinois Municipal League. "There are communities of all sizes that can point to the successes of TIF. Can we point to a few that have had problems? Maybe. But that's not a reason to throw out the whole program."

Cole said that problems with TIFs should be addressed one-by-one, comparing the legislative effort to "swatting flies with a hammer."

As an unwritten rule, letters of support must be gathered from all affected taxing bodies before the state legislature will consider approving or extending a TIF district. This arrangement, Cole said, ensures local buy-in from taxing bodies like school districts.

In Decatur, local officials said that TIF is one of the few tools at their disposal to entice development in neighborhoods in dire need of it.

"If we fail to improve things, then everybody loses," said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. "This allows an opportunity, and it may be 23 years down the road before they see that increase, but the alternative is nothing happens and nothing gets better."

The city currently has a number of TIF districts, which local leaders credit with spurring development in places it otherwise wouldn't take place and for beautification efforts in the central business district.

TIF districts, explained WHAT IT IS: Tax increment financing districts, commonly called TIF districts, are a financial incentive that municipalities use to entice developers to invest in specific areas. WHY IT EXISTS: State law outlines requirements intended to ensure TIF districts are used only in places that would not otherwise attract the desired investment. HOW IT WORKS: When a TIF district is established, the property value is considered the base amount. The city, school district and other taxing bodies collect property taxes based on this property value, as they always have. When improvements are made to properties in a TIF district, the property owners’ taxes will be higher. However, the taxes paid on top of the base amount — in other words, the taxes property owners pay on improvements they have made — are put into a special fund. The money can be returned to the developers to improve their properties, or the city can use the money to upgrade infrastructure in the designated area. For example, Decatur's downtown streetscape was renovated with TIF funding.

"I would attribute the reason that downtown looks the way that it does with the beautiful streetscaping … is because of the city's TIF district that was there," Kindseth said.

Councilman David Horn was the lone "no" vote on the council, saying he had "concerns about supporting this precedent when there's a lot of other state issues that we haven't either supported or opposed."

Councilwoman Lisa Gregory, though supporting the measure, also voiced concern about precedent being set.

"So if this is a path that we're gonna go down, I would suggest that we do be consistent with it," Gregory said. "I think there's a lot of power grassroots advocacy, which is what this is."

Next steps

What happens next is unclear.

Gillespie's broader TIF legislation, versions of which have been introduced in past years without success, has been assigned to the Senate Executive Committee. It has yet to receive a hearing.

The "mega project" legislation that would aid the Bears' move to Arlington Heights, however, remains in the gatekeeping Assignments Committee.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, asked last week, was cool on the idea of state incentives for the Bears.

“I love the Bears. I do. But it is a private business,” Pritzker said. “And I honestly do not think that the public has an obligation to fund in this major way a private business.”

Still, Pritzker said “we’ll see how this project moves along in the General Assembly.”

The Bears were founded in 1919 as the Decatur Staleys, the company team of A.E. Staley Mfg. Co. They played their home games at a multi-use athletic facility at the corner of Eldorado and 22nd Street.

In 1921, the team was eventually sold to player/coach George Halas, who moved the team to Chicago and renamed them the Bears in 1922.

GALLERY: The Decatur roots of the Chicago Bears 🏈 1920 1920 1956 1989 2017 2018 2018 George Halas