Decatur council to talk about COVID impact on budget

DECATUR — The City Council on Monday is scheduled to discuss the financial implications of COVID-19 on the municipal budget.

In a memo to the council, City Manager Scot Wrighton and Deputy City Manger Jon Kindseth wrote that the upcoming budget "is likely going to be one of the most distorted budgets the city has had for many years. As was previously discussed, there has already been and we anticipate a continued disappointing trend in revenue receipts through the end of this fiscal year."

The city has been apportioned about $9.8 million through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act that President Donald Trump signed in March. That money is for transit capital and operations; COVID-related expenses; and the police and fire departments, among others. Money also is for census efforts.

"We anticipate these grants to offset some of the increased expenditures and soften the significant loss in budgeted revenue," the memo said.

The city estimates a General Fund revenue shortfall of between $5 million and $5.5 million by the end of the year. The council in May approved a nine-point plan for keeping the city budget stable without having to increase taxes or cut positions.