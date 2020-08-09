Decatur council to talk about COVID impact on budget

DECATUR — The City Council on Monday is scheduled to discuss the financial implications of COVID-19 on the municipal budget.
In a memo to the council, City Manager Scot Wrighton and Deputy City Manger Jon Kindseth wrote that the upcoming budget "is likely going to be one of the most distorted budgets the city has had for many years. As was previously discussed, there has already been and we anticipate a continued disappointing trend in revenue receipts through the end of this fiscal year."
The city has been apportioned about $9.8 million through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act that President Donald Trump signed in March. That money is for transit capital and operations; COVID-related expenses; and the police and fire departments, among others. Money also is for census efforts.
"We anticipate these grants to offset some of the increased expenditures and soften the significant loss in budgeted revenue," the memo said.
The city estimates a General Fund revenue shortfall of between $5 million and $5.5 million by the end of the year. The council in May approved a nine-point plan for keeping the city budget stable without having to increase taxes or cut positions.
The memo said the council could take various steps to offset losses in fiscal year 2021, including:
- Increase the use of community liaison officers and other non-sworn positions in the Police Department and use firefighters for fire inspections, rather than a separate fire inspection/prevention bureau
- Join an insurance pool for workers compensation, general liability and other coverage
- Reduce cash support to the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Economic Development Corp. of Decatur & Macon County and other agencies
- Combine information technology or human resources with other government entities
- Consider user fee adjustments in business, registration, rental inspections and registration or Lake Decatur use
- Spread out municipal vehicle purchases
Municipalities units across the state are dealing with steep declines in revenue sources, including hotel taxes, motor fuel taxes and gaming revenue. Finances also took a hit during the state's stay-at-home order, which shuttered businesses.
At the state level, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has warned of spending cuts if Congress doesn't pass an economic relief package.
The discussion on Monday is part of a study session, where council members talk about city business but don't vote on action items. Decisions are made at future meetings.
A recommended budget is expected to be introduced to the council in October.
The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. in the Civic Center Theater, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.
