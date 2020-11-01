 Skip to main content
Decatur council to talk property taxes Monday
Decatur council to talk property taxes Monday

DECATUR — The Decatur City Council on Monday is expected to discuss options for handling the property tax rate

In a memo to council members, City Manager Scot Wrighton and Treasurer Gregg Zientara said options are being presented "in the interests of holding the line on property tax increases." 

"During the City Council's periodic 2020 study sessions to review the city's financial health, and in light of the economic and community impacts of COVID-19, the City Council expressed a clear desire to avoid tax increases in working its way out of the city's fiscal constraints," the memo says. The draft "tax levy ordinance has been prepared in accordance with this instruction." 

The property tax levy funds police and fire pensions, the public library, debt service payments and the Decatur Municipal Band. It doesn't pay for day-to-day operational costs of municipal government. 

The council agenda for Monday also includes:

  • Approving spending $34,177 to buy additional police body cameras
  • Accepting $29,430 through a Department of Justice program for addressing gun and violent crimes
  • Authorizing a three-agreement of $213,200 to ESRI Inc., which handles various digital tools for "property inspections, neighborhood revitalization, grant fund justification and expenditure tracking, economic development, street conditions tracking, and public transportation route analysis, among others" that city employees and the public use 

The meeting is at 5:30 p.m. in the Decatur Civic Center theater, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.

