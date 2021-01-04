Decatur council votes, again, to rescind gaming fees on businesses

DECATUR — The Decatur City Council voted on Monday to rescind the annual $500 fee for video gaming licenses and refund fees to those businesses that have already paid.

The ordinance was considered passed at the Dec. 21 meeting but due to a procedural error, had to be brought up again on Monday for a formal vote. The licensing fees will be assessed against the operators of the terminals, rather than the businesses where the machines are located, for at least the calendar year of 2021. The measure is intended to lessen the financial strain on the bars and restaurants where many of the city's 440 machines are located, as those businesses are already struggling under COVID-19 lockdown rules. At present, no video gaming at all is allowed.

Video gaming revenue added up to more than $100 million from Decatur, with $177,321 of that realized in July alone, said City Manager Scot Wrighton. The city receives 1/6 of the 30% cut the state collects from video gaming.